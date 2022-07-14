Extension workshop to focus on inheriting farmland and modern management, farming practices

What does it mean to own farm land today?
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability will present a series of workshops in central and eastern Nebraska for those who have inherited or received farmland and want to learn more about the best strategies for managing and owning this asset.
“So You’ve Inherited a Farm … Now What?” will be held through Sept. 1, in partnership with Nebraska Extension offices in Lincoln, Columbus, Grand Island, Auburn and Ashland.
Extension educators Allan Vyhnalek and Jim Jansen will present on topics including evaluating whether to keep or sell the farm, managing a farm, lease provisions, legal considerations and managing communication and expectations among family members. Creating or adjusting estate plans will also be covered.
“We hear all the time from people who have lost their parents, and now are managing a farm for the first time in their lives,” Vyhnalek said. “Maybe they grew up there but haven’t been around for a while and they want to understand modern farming and management concepts, which this workshop will address.”
The program is free to attend, and lunch will be provided at each location by Peoples Company out of Omaha. Pre-registration is requested for each date. The schedule and registration information for each location are listed below.
More information is available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu.
Program dates are:
• July 26 in Lincoln at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road (register by July 22 at 402-441-7180).
• Aug. 11 in Columbus at the Platte County Extension Office, 2715 13th St. (register by Aug. 9 at 402-563-4901).
• Aug. 17 in Grand Island at Hall County Extension, College Park, 3180 W. Highway 34 (register by Aug. 15 at 308-385-5088).
• Aug. 22 in Auburn at the Nemaha County Fairgrounds, 816 I St. (register by Aug. 18 at 402-274-4755).
• Sept. 1 in Ashland at Round the Bend Steakhouse, 30801 E. Park Highway (register by Aug. 30 at 402-624-8030).