Fall weather leans toward dry, warm

Farmers and ranchers in the Central Plains are intently focused on putting up the rest of the hay, preparing to harvest fall crops and eyeing the newly released fall weather forecast.
Revealed Aug. 19, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for September, October and November includes a “spoiler alert” that la Niña may be making an autumn or winter return. That typically points to slightly drier and slightly warmer weather.
The latest autumn forecast indicates a 60% to 70% chance of the return of la Niña.
“It’s not unusual to have la Niña bouncing, where there are back-to-back years,” said Brad Rippey, U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist based in Washington, D.C.
Much of the U.S. is anticipating slightly warmer and drier conditions.
“Closer to home, overall trends favor warmer than normal temperatures across Nebraska and Kansas through November, and drier conditions are likely across Nebraska, most of Kansas and adjacent western states,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.
The Nebraska Panhandle has the most likely chance of below normal precipitation this fall, he said. The outlook is largely based on ongoing trends and a 70% likelihood that la Niña will re-emerge by late autumn and could linger through winter.
“Current ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) neutral conditions are forecasted to decrease toward la Niña, which is often a dry pattern for Kansas,” said Mary Knapp, assistant state climatologist at Kansas State University in Manhattan.
ENSO was in the negative, la Niña state until the May through July period when it went neutral. However, conditions in the Pacific are changing, and a la Niña watch has been issued.
“The most recent Oceanic Niño Index for the May, June, July period is -0.4 degrees Celsius, which is just above the la Niña threshold of -0.5 degrees Celsius,” Knapp said.
Bottom line: the outlook favors continued neutral conditions during the summer, with a 60% chance of la Niña by autumn.
There's a possibility that the widespread drought across the western U.S. and Northern Plains may influence weather and climate across Nebraska and northwestern Kansas through the fall and winter months, Moritz said.
“While the drier and warmer conditions could be favorable for fall harvest and fieldwork, it may hamper winter wheat emergence should timely rains not arrive,” Moritz said. “Drier and warmer than normal conditions could lend itself to an increasing wildfire risk across the Plains as well."
Many global weather patterns influence the U.S., but it only takes one storm system, or wiggle in the pattern, to have a pronounced impact on Kansas weather.
“In recent memory, 2018 was extremely dry for Manhattan, Kansas (and across east Kansas). However, two significant rain events in September and October triggered flooding; changing the course of the fall, and setting the stage for wet conditions into 2019,” said Chip Redmond, meteorologist and Weather Data Library network manager at K-State.
In the short term, there’s hope for September precipitation. More upper air troughs will move into the northwestern U.S. than last year at this time, digging deeper as they move eastward supported by monsoon moisture. Once they move east of the Rockies, they vigorously tap Gulf moisture.
“I think this trend will continue through September, which would increase chances for some drought relief across the northern half of the High Plains, so I’m leaning toward a more normal precipitation pattern for this region,” said Allen Dutcher, associate state climatologist at the Nebraska State Climate Office in Lincoln.
Further south across the southern Plains, it’s hoped the northern stream troughs entering the northwestern U.S. will break some energy off and shift it southeast to be picked up by the southern stream, similar to activity last fall through this spring.
“About one in four la Niñas exhibit this pattern and if la Niña re-develops, I suspect this pattern will not be as pronounced and that a drier pattern will develop, especially the second half of this fall, extending through next spring,” Dutcher said.
As long as drier than normal conditions persist, he agrees with the Climate Prediction Center regarding above normal temperatures, as dry ground heats the air up faster.
Other than southeastern Kansas, which has “equal chances” of having either normal, above or below normal precipitation this autumn, the rest of Kansas and all of Nebraska have slightly increased chances of below normal precipitation. Those conditions are expected to extend through North Dakota and westward through the Rocky Mountain states.
Regarding autumn temperatures, it’s a similar scenario. Other than southeastern Kansas, which expects near normal temperatures, the rest of Kansas and all of Nebraska may see slightly above-normal temperatures this fall.
For Iowa, there is an increased probability of warmer than average temperatures statewide.
“On the precipitation side, a slightly elevated signal for drier than normal conditions across western Iowa, but equal chances for normal, above or below normal for the rest of Iowa,” Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan said.
When thinking about harvest, warmth and near-normal rainfall would be ideal for dry-down and getting combines into the field.
However, Glisan notes rain is needed in Iowa and across the region to help replenish sub-soil moisture profiles.
