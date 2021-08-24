Fall weather leans toward dry, warm

Farmers and ranchers in the Central Plains are intently focused on putting up the rest of the hay, preparing to harvest fall crops and eyeing the newly released fall weather forecast.

Revealed Aug. 19, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for September, October and November includes a “spoiler alert” that la Niña may be making an autumn or winter return. That typically points to slightly drier and slightly warmer weather.

The latest autumn forecast indicates a 60% to 70% chance of the return of la Niña.

“It’s not unusual to have la Niña bouncing, where there are back-to-back years,” said Brad Rippey, U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist based in Washington, D.C.

Much of the U.S. is anticipating slightly warmer and drier conditions.

“Closer to home, overall trends favor warmer than normal temperatures across Nebraska and Kansas through November, and drier conditions are likely across Nebraska, most of Kansas and adjacent western states,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.

The Nebraska Panhandle has the most likely chance of below normal precipitation this fall, he said. The outlook is largely based on ongoing trends and a 70% likelihood that la Niña will re-emerge by late autumn and could linger through winter.

“Current ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation) neutral conditions are forecasted to decrease toward la Niña, which is often a dry pattern for Kansas,” said Mary Knapp, assistant state climatologist at Kansas State University in Manhattan.