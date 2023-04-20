Waters of the United States has been a significant topic of conversation across rural America, in the halls of Congress and the White House as the last three presidential administrations played “ping-pong” with the rule that decides which wetlands are regulated under the Clean Water Act.

President Joe Biden’s April 6 veto of its repeal once again has America’s farmers and ranchers stuck in the middle and looking for some certainty on what constitutes a Water of the United States.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter before adjourning in June. In the meantime, a federal judge in North Dakota blocked Biden’s definition of waters regulated by the Clean Water Act April 12. It applies to 24 states, including Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, South Dakota and Montana in the Tri-State Neighbor readership area.

Despite the back-and-forth among administrations, the Clean Water Act began in 1972 to combat water pollution. It creating a permitting program run by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers for regulating the discharge of pollutants into navigable waters.

Clean Water Act violations can come with heavy financial penalties and jail time for anyone discharging into navigable waters without the correct federal permit. But what constitutes a navigable water has been the crux of the debate of Waters of the U.S., or WOTUS. Often it depends on where a person works and their political affiliations.

Charles Yates is a lawyer with the Pacific League Foundation, a group representing an Idaho couple whose case is the one before the Supreme Court. Yates calls the Biden administration’s new definition of “navigable waters” a staggering example of federal overreach. With each new change in the definition over the last 15 years, landowners were forced to conform to an ever-shifting standard at enormous expense and pains of immense liability, he said.

Todd Wilkinson is one of those landowners looking for clarity. He is co-owner and operator of a commercial cow-calf operation with his son, Nick, in DeSmet, South Dakota. He’s also practiced law for almost 40 years, specializing in estate planning and agricultural law. One of the biggest issues, as he sees it, is the scope of what the Biden Environmental Protection Agency is trying to do with the rewrite.

“The jurisdiction the EPA is trying to take hold of with this rewrite is massive,” Wilkinson said. “The Prairie Pothole Region is a large area in the Midwest that will occasionally have water in those potholes. However, that’s not the case all year. Are those waters going to be made jurisdictional when they are flowing?”

Trying to do tasks such as fencing in an area not excluded from WOTUS jurisdiction gets a lot more difficult after the rewrite, according to Wilkinson. Most farmers won’t be sure if they need to get a 404 Permit or some sort of a WOTUS determination, he said.

Farmers aren’t the only ones looking for clarity under the Clean Water Act. Ducks Unlimited leaders have kept an eye on clean water restoration projects all over the U.S. It’s another group looking for a balanced approach to conservation and have advocated for WOTUS rules strongly supported by science. However, Ducks Unlimited officials also way they don’t want farmers burdened with additional regulations or uncertainty.

“We believe our agricultural partners share our goal of preserving water, soil and wildlife resources while feeding the world,” reads a statement on the DU website, “and thus are the best stewards of their own land and water resources. We support the longstanding exemptions in the Clean Water Act for normal agricultural practices and will continue to work to ensure they are legally-maintained on working lands.”

With the Supreme Court expected to deal with the scope of the Clean Water Act and WOTUS by ruling on Sackett v. EPA, Wilkinson questions why the EPA had to fully implement new WOTUS rulemaking.

“We hope at least part of this problem will get solved by a ruling from the Supreme Court,” he said. “That’s what made it so frustrating that the EPA decided to come down with this proposed rulemaking that will very likely get changed by the Supreme Court.”

Yates of the Pacific Legal Foundation say each of the last three administrations failed to craft a regulatory definition of “navigable waters” that both satisfies the requirements of the Clean Water Act and survives a judicial review.

“There’s no reason to think the Biden administration got it right this time,” Yates said.

The need for consistency in the WOTUS rule is because of what Yates calls “draconian” penalties that come with a Clean Water Act violation. As an example, he relayed the story of 77-year-old U.S. Navy veteran Joe Robertson.

Robertson lived deep in the woods of Montana on the edge of a national forest area increasingly prone to wildfires. The only available source of water to fight fires near his property was a one-foot-by-one-foot channel that flowed through a clearing near his home.

In 2013 and 2014, he dug some small ponds in and around the channel. The EPA said the foot-wide, foot-deep, nameless channel is a federally protected navigable waterway, even though it was more than 40 miles from the nearest river that was actually navigable. EPA said Roberton needed permission from the Army Corps to dig those ponds. The government sent the 77-year-old veteran to prison for 18 months and fined him $130,000.

Robertson asked the Supreme Court to overturn his conviction because of the Clean Water Act’s failure to adequately define “navigable waters.” He said no reasonable person would think that a narrow ditch you could step over with a normal stride is a federally protected commercial waterway.

Joe Robertson passed away in March 2019. In April of that year, the Supreme Court granted Joe’s petition to vacate the Ninth Circuit Court’s ruling, which then vacated its conviction and fine in July.

Stories like this are why agricultural producers need consistent enforcement, opponents of the WOTUS rule say. Producers want clean water just like everyone else. However, they also want clarity so they can avoid getting in serious trouble with the government. Wilkinson is hopeful the upcoming Supreme Court decision in the Sackett Case will provide some certainty.

“We just need to know which way the court is going to define all this under the Clean Water Act,” he said. “Once we get a clear definition, it means a producer will know if they have to go in and get a federal determination or whether they’re exempt from that.

“It’s not so much how it’s defined, but the certainty of how it’s defined that has producers up in arms,” Wilkinson added.