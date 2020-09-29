Join USDA in following the #Harvest2020 progress across the country
Harvest is underway across the country, and those at the U.S. Department of Agriculture hope this year brings favorable harvest conditions and high yields.
Farmers are invited to share your harvest progress by sending an email to sharingoursuccesses@usda.gov with landscape photos or videos under 10 seconds, a short description of your photo or video, your city and state, and your Twitter handle (if you have one).
In addition to harvest photos, you can send photos and videos of preparing for harvest as well as those that show any challenges along the way. USDA is organizing the campaign as a way for you to show other farmers as well as Americans in general all of the hard work that goes into harvest on your farm.
You can follow along and check in periodically to see new harvest photos and videos through a link at https://www.farmers.gov/harvest2020.