Farmers need rain to stay afloat, economist says

The agricultural sector is on good financial footing, but there are a lot of challenges facing producers in the new year.

Strong commodity prices are holding up the agricultural economy in many parts of the country, but experts from the Kansas City Federal Reserve say producers in their district need some consistent rainfall in 2023.

“Some pressures were very persistent last year and will likely stay that way in the new year,” said Cortney Cowley, a senior economist in the Regional Affairs Department of the KC Fed. “Volatile commodity prices were challenging to deal with after Russia invaded Ukraine. Rising input prices haven’t helped things either.

But the biggest challenge in the district has been widespread and consistent drought, and it’s hit both crop and livestock producers in the pocketbook. Some areas in the district have been hit harder than others.

She says drawing a line through the district along Interstate 35, which runs north to south and cuts the district in half, will show you that the western side of that line has suffered from expansive drought. Some of the driest areas include western Oklahoma, southwest Kansas and western Nebraska, as well as the mountain states of Colorado, Wyoming and northern New Mexico.

“The mountain states are more used to a drier climate,” she said. “But what we have seen in western Oklahoma and western Kansas, especially, has been a very substantial drought. Some of those areas in western Nebraska are quite dry but seem to benefit a little more from reliable groundwater for irrigation.”

Cowley, who works in the Oklahoma City Branch of the KC Fed, says despite all the challenges, she is surprised that there is still some strength in the ag economy, both in the district and around the country. Strong prices for their products still seem to be propping up most producers.

“I am a little surprised,” she said. “Some of the comments we get from our contacts in surveys focus on pressure from price inflation on input costs. Along those lines, higher interest rates will also squeeze profit margins by making things like operating loans more expensive.”

With all of those things combined, she expected some of their survey results to be more pessimistic. But the combination of strong commodity prices along with the carryover of some government support from previous years is helping.

“You have to give some credit to smart financial management by producers and agricultural lenders,” Cowley said. “People in agriculture know how volatile things can be and have learned to be well-prepared for it. It’s an industry that’s strong from an equity and solvency standpoint, which carried us through the last downturn.”

One thing she’s concerned about is commodity prices coming down in relation to input costs.

“Those costs tend to be a lot ‘stickier’ than commodity prices,” she said. “Commodity prices can fall very rapidly while high input costs are much slower to follow. As a result, people are going to be looking at commodity prices especially closely in 2023.”

While Cowley won’t pretend to be a forecaster, she said the fundamentals are there for fairly strong prices during 2023.

Coming into the new year, she says commodity inventories are fairly tight and will continue to be that way in 2023 due to the drought and slightly lower production.

“On the crop side of things, that could help support prices going into the year,” Cowley said.

Livestock producers are incredibly important in the Kansas City Fed District. Cattle account for about half of the district’s farm revenues, and she expects livestock prices to stay strong this year.

“The prolonged drought led to a lot of herd liquidation,” she says. “Female slaughter numbers were very high coming into the year, and that should support cattle prices until we see a reversal of that liquidation and numbers start to rise again.”