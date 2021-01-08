New policy group looks at how farmers can best face weather extremes, become part of carbon credit market

Vivid memories of tumultuous weather extremes in Nebraska one year ago convinced many Nebraska Farmers Union members that focusing on climate change was a good idea.

During a virtual meeting Dec. 9, Farmers Union announced the newly formed national Climate Change Policy Advisory Committee.

“There is a lot of work being done in the media, nonprofits, research institutions, the private sector, and across local, state, and national governments to help farmers implement climate-smart practices and build resilience to weather extremes,” National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said in a statement. “But ultimately, no one understands what’s necessary better than farmers and ranchers themselves.”

The 16 member-Climate Change Policy Advisory Committee represents specialty crops, row crops, livestock, renewable fuels, energy and local farmer cooperatives. Members in the central Plains include Herb Bartel of Kansas, Clay Pope of Oklahoma, Kelcy Schuanaman of South Dakota, and Madison County, Nebraska farmer Dan Gillespie.

Gillespie is a no-till specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, a role he’s served since 2004. On his own farm, he’s worked to double the amount of organic matter in his soils over 20 years.

“We farmers can play a big role in addressing climate change through sequestering carbon with our no-till practices,” said Gillespie, who has grown corn and soybeans for 45 years in Battle Creek, Nebraska.

For 20 years, he tested his soil’s organic matter.

“When I was no-tilling, I was improving my yields, but I wasn’t building organic matter that fast,” he said.

After adding cover crops in 2005, Gillespie’s soil tests showed a 1% increase of organic matter every five to seven years.

Nebraska’s severe flooding on top of the horrific March 2019 blizzard that killed cattle convinced some to more proactively respond to climate change.

“Also, our erratic weather patterns have become more volatile. Excessive heat, historic straight winds, flooding events, massive fires in the west, hurricanes, and 7-12-inch rains are telling us weather patterns are changing,” said John K. Hansen, president of Nebraska Farmers Union on Dec. 22.

While farmers are dealing with weather extremes, he wants them to be recognized for the work they’re already doing.

“We also want to take advantage of real-world systems for farmers and ranchers to be compensated for sequestering carbon, taking carbon out of the air by growing plants and storing it in the soil,” he said.

According to Hansen, the new advisory committee will help inform the board and staff about climate related issues.

“It’s the first time I can remember in the 31 years I’ve been on the board, that we created an advisory committee for one of our issues,” he said.

Nebraska farmer Art Tanderup, who grows corn, soybeans, rye and cover crops near Neligh, Nebraska, with his wife Helen, agrees – a workable plan for government agencies including NRCS is to provide incentive programs to curtail climate change.

“Anytime you tell a farmer what to do, he won’t like it, because it’s his (or her) land farmed the way they want,” Tanderup said good-naturedly.

But farmers can sequester carbon, no-till, use cover crops and regenerative farming, and incorporate livestock rather than releasing carbon through tillage, he added.

“When farmers till up soil yearly and see erosion, they’re releasing carbon they built up,” said Tanderup, who was recently elected to the regional Natural Resources District Board.

Some farmers say diverse climate patterns and weather extremes have always occurred. Some say tillage is still necessary when weeds become resistant to chemicals. Hansen understands that need.

“The goal of no-till farming and reduced till farming is to minimize soil disturbance to build soils and reduce the release of carbon from the soils as much as is feasible,” he said. “It is not a hard and fast rule or law. If tillage is required from time to time to control herbicide resistant weeds, do it.”

The goal is to be a more diversified resource manager.

One idea is to interface with Nebraska’s land grant colleges to learn what needs to be changed for the future. There’s also interest in including agriculture in a carbon-trading system.

“Nebraska had over 3 million acres signed up between carbon aggregators on the Chicago climate exchange in 2009,” Hansen said.

Some have learned that agriculture and agroforestry have potential to take one-quarter of the carbon in the atmosphere and store it in the soil. It’s good for the environment and also good for crops. It increases the water-holding capacity of the soil and makes it more resilient.

“Regardless what the weather does,” Hansen advised, “you’re better off having healthier, productive soils than not.”

Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

