The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is working with landowners who have encountered wildlife damage to their crops and property.
“Crop and livestock damage can be a serious issue for many landowners,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “We understand this and need to let landowners know what tools we have to help them, and listen to their ideas about other ways to resolve these problems.”
Game and Parks aims to manage big game populations through hunting. In 2020, the agency has:
• increased antlerless deer tags across the state by 6% from 2019 quotas and 25% since 2017;
• increased doe/fawn antelope tags by 42%, adding a bonus doe/fawn tag to all landowner doe/fawn permits;
• increased antlerless elk tags by 40%; and
• lengthened antlerless elk season to Aug. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021 and added areas in every unit for landowner opportunity.
In 2019, antlerless deer units Frenchman and Loup East had lengthened seasons and met management goals of increasing antlerless harvest. This success is due largely to landowners allowing access to their land.
Landowners experiencing wildlife damage should contact their district Game and Parks office. A list of offices is available at OutdoorNebraska.org/locations. They can discuss options such as scare devices, damage control permits or opening lands to public access for hunting. Landowners also may contact the agency about wildlife damage issues at OutdoorNebraska.org/depredation by filling out a Landowner Assistance Form.
Landowners, hunters and Game and Parks also work together to conserve wildlife in Nebraska. Landowners provide habitat and hunting access while hunters fund conservation by buying permits and stamps. Those funds are invested back into programs for private landowners that benefit wildlife and provide access for recreational opportunities, big game research, and maintaining 289 wildlife management areas that encompass 190,884 acres.