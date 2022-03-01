Farming strong despite multiple sclerosis

In 1993, Todd Batterman was attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and coming home any time he could to help his grandpa, Leyon, revive the family farm near Fairfield, Nebraska.
At that time, he didn’t know a Valentine’s Day event in his future would change his life forever.
Batterman had just taken over his grandpa’s farm when on Valentine’s Day 2004 he developed tunnel vision and had a hard time seeing.
“I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’” he said.
He saw an eye doctor, then a retinal specialist, then a neurologist who ordered a spinal tap.
“After that, they told me I had MS (Multiple Sclerosis),” he said.
Overnight, Batterman’s life had changed.
He began treatment and was told he was going to have to take a shot three times a week and be put on a strict medication regimen.
“The shots were Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays. The problem with that was Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday you are sick from the shot,” he said. “It was just a mess.”
Facing that he may someday be in a wheelchair was sobering for the full-time farmer.
Batterman has been managing his disease and has not lost his full mobility, but There are times when things become too much.
“Looking at me, people don’t know, unless they spend some time with me and then they see things I deal with,” he said.
An MRI showed he has a few lesions on his brain. He’s able to take fewer of the shots, but he’s always on oral medications. He gets tired in the heat and get stressed, causing his face or feet to go numb.
It was a lot to handle while starting to manage the farm without his grandpa.
Batterman grew up in Bellevue, Nebraska. His grandpa, Leyon, was renting out the farm where Batterman lives now. His grandpa had a construction company in Omaha, and Batterman would come out every weekend when he was growing up to help with mowing, maintenance and other farm chores.
At the end of Batterman’s sophomore year, his grandpa had a heart attack. He had purchased some cows, and Batterman decided to go to school at Central Community College so he could live with his grandpa and continue to help him take the farm back.
Six years later, the up-and-coming farmer took over the farming management completely. In 2003, his grandpa died from West Nile virus.
“At that point, I was fully thrown into farming,” he said.
Trying to navigate farming without his partnership with his grandpa, while also learning to live with MS was a change for the entire family. That’s where the Nebraska AgrAbility program became a godsend, he said.
“I wouldn’t be doing everything I am today without Nebraska AgrAbility,” he said. “They have helped so much.”
AgrAbility was started about the same time Batterman was graduating college and heading to farm. Since 1995, the program has helped individuals with disabilities find and secure the resources they need to help them continue their agricultural endeavors.
Rod Peterson serves as a rural rehabilitation specialist for the organization and has helped Batterman navigate the Nebraska AgrAbility program.
When he started farming, he had only an open cab 70-horsepower tractor. Before making the connection with AgrAbility resources, he had purchased a used Bobcat that did not have air conditioning. One of the big things with MS is the heat, he said, so the first thing Peterson helped him with was trading in the old skid steer for a new one with air conditioning.
“That was a huge help,” he said.
Early on, the program also helped him acquire an ATV four-wheeler. When Peterson checked in a couple years ago, he suggested more adaptive equipment.
“I was struggling traversing rough pastures, so Rod recommended a side-by-side utility vehicle with a box on it that has helped tremendously,” Batterman said.
They also discussed putting a door put on the quonset building because a lot of stalks were blowing into the building and they were victims of theft.
“Grandpa and I had gotten quite a long way with the farming, but I don’t know what I would have done without Nebraska AgrAbility’s help,” Batterman said.
He is optimistic about the future as he works with his two young sons, Chase and Collin (ages 10 and 12). They have cattle and grow corn and soybeans on rotation and alfalfa. One son really loves animals, so they are going to try raising Herefords, too. The other likes to help on the farm, spend time outdoors and enjoys playing sports.
Batterman encourages farmers not to give up and check out the AgrAbility program.
“Don’t let pride get in the way,” he said. “Without my wife Michelle, family and Nebraska AgrAbility, I would not be able to continue farming like I have. It doesn’t hurt at all to reach out.”
Nebraska AgrAbility is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) funded opportunity that is free to clients and delivered in tandem by staff of Easterseals Nebraska and Nebraska Extension. Contact Nebraska AgrAbility at 800-471-6425 or e-mail at neagrability@ne.easterseals.com Learn more at: https://agrability.unl.edu/.