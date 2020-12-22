FCS to return estimated $275M to customer-owners

Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) will distribute a cash-back dividend for the 17th consecutive year to the farmers and ranchers it serves in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
The board of directors approved a regular cash-back dividend equal to 100 basis points, or 1% of a customer’s eligible average daily loan balance, as part of the financial cooperative’s 2020 patronage program. This equates to an estimated $275 million of FCSAmerica’s 2020 net earnings going back to farmers and ranchers in January.
Since 2004, FCSAmerica has returned more than $2.2 billion to eligible customer-owners.
“After 17 years, our cash-back dividend program is part of our value proposition that customer-owners can count on,” said Mark Jensen, CEO and president of FCSAmerica. “In this time of uncertainty, dependability from your lender has never been more important to agriculture.”
The regular 2020 dividend checks will be mailed to eligible customer-owners the week of Jan. 25, 2021. The board of directors has approved a cash-back dividend program for 2021, with the amount of the distribution to be decided in December 2021.