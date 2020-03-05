Repairs to the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District tunnels in eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska have been proceeding apace, but financing is taking somewhat longer to work out.
Last summer, Tunnel No. 2 in a three-tunnel system collapsed, resulting in a loss of the water supply delivered to the irrigation district. This affected more than 150 square miles of cropland in Nebraska. The emergency impacted crops including corn, sugar beets, dry beans and alfalfa. Crop losses were estimated at about $89 million.
Temporary repairs to Tunnel No. 2 restored water after a few weeks, but permanent repairs to the tunnel, as well as preventative maintenance to Tunnel Nos. 1 and 3, were mandated by the Bureau of Reclamation.
The temporary repairs, costing $6 million, were the basics needed to get the water flowing again, said irrigation district director Rick Preston.
The temporary measures included installing 13-foot ribs in the 14-foot tunnel, said Bureau of Reclamation spokesperson Jay Dallman. These will be removed as soon as the structural grouting gets installed, he said.
Permanent grouting repairs are expected to cost about $15 million, with the cost being split 49% and 51% between Wyoming and Nebraska. The permanent fix will most likely take more than a year to complete. SAK Construction will be handling to job.
The grouting, known as permeation grouting, necessitates the drilling of 10- to 12-foot holes in the ground above the tunnels. Rods will be run into the ground and concrete will be used to create a casing, Preston said.
The money for these initial repairs came from a federal emergency fund, as did the $1.9 million for temporary repairs to Tunnel No. 1. According to state records, the portion of Tunnel 1 temporary repair costs that are the responsibility of the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District are estimated to be up to $1 million.
For Tunnel 2, the Nebraska share of the temporary repair costs are estimated to be up to $2.8 million. Tunnel 2’s final fix with grouting will be an additional $3 million and Tunnel 1 will have a final grouting cost of an additional $4 million.
Dallman said the Bureau of Reclamation has also provided $2.3 million in the form of a very low interest loan/grant combination. He said 65% of the amount is a loan and would need to be paid back under “very favorable conditions.”
This is an allocation of federal funding, which is a “loan” to the Gering-Ft. Laramie Irrigation District, specifically for the work associated with Tunnel No. 3 located near Scottsbluff, said Department of Natural Resources Director Jeff Fassett.
To reimburse the irrigation district for its portion of the temporary repair costs, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked the Unicameral to set aside a $3.8 million grant.
“The $3.8 million remains in the general budget that the Legislature is working on,” said Justin Pinkerman from the governor’s office in late February. “That budget has not yet been advanced to the floor of the Unicameral for debate.”
The governor’s recommendation is for a transfer of $3.8 million from the cash reserve fund to the critical infrastructure facilities cash fund, administered by the Department of Natural Resources, by June 30.
“We are very grateful for a state that has been willing to step up and help us,” Preston said. He also commended Nebraska State Sen. John Stinner (District 48) for working diligently on the irrigation district’s behalf.
Stinner, along with fellow Sens. Steve Erdman (District 47) and Kate Bolz (District 29), met with Fassett during an appropriations committee meeting in early February. They discussed the grant as well as other financial matters.
According to the minutes of that meeting, Stinner had stated his belief that the Bureau of Reclamation would be responsible for covering the repairs. He said Ricketts, as well as both Nebraska’s and Wyoming’s Congressional members, would be putting on a “full court press” to try to get the bureau to provide most, if not all, the funding for the permanent fix.
Bolz asked Fassett if there were other existing or possible sources of funds for the irrigation district repair. He responded that the district has its own borrowing authority.
This is true, Preston said. But, by statute, the district can borrow only up to an amount equal to two-thirds of its annual budget from private lenders. He said the district is currently working on updating the 100-year-old statute to allow doubling that amount. The district can borrow any amount of money from the federal and state governments, he said.
The irrigation districts in Wyoming and Nebraska are individual entities with authority to impose fees on water users. The districts are also responsible for operational maintenance on the tunnels. The bureau administers the districts.
Preston said the district is working on further funding with the Bureau of Reclamation. He thought they might have to work out a long-term contract.
Sen. Erdman stated his concern that there was a state statute that requires paying back any monies borrowed by the district in the next tax year. He said the Unicameral would need to change that statute or water costs could exceed $100 per acre for the following tax year. He feared that such high water costs would “kill those people.”
Currently, water costs stand at $31.25 per acre per year, Preston said. There is no limit to the amount of water a producer can use. As things stand, the rate will be increasing from $5 to $9 per acre per year. This could be the new normal for quite a while, he said.
“We hate to put that kind of burden on these farmers. Some may not survive after last year,” he said. “We could be looking at this rate for the next 50 years. That is just an estimate.”
Jon Burleson can be reached at jon.burleson@lee.net.