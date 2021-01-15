 Skip to main content
First learning modules for ‘Regen Ag 101’ now online
Ray Archuleta

Seen here teaching during a Soil Health Academy on-farm school, Ray Archuleta is one of the creators of “Regen Ag 101,” an interactive, online regenerative agriculture course for farmers, ranchers, gardeners and others interested in better understanding and applying soil health-focused principles and practices in their operations.

The non-profit Soil Health Academy is offering the first three learning modules of its Regen Ag 101 virtual school online. Courses are available to help farmers, ranchers, gardeners and others transition from chemical- and tillage-dependent conventional agricultural practices to soil health-improving regenerative agricultural practices.

The curriculum was developed by regenerative ag pioneers Ray Archuleta, Gabe Brown, Shane New and Allen Williams, Ph.D., based on their decades-long, on-farm experience in applying soil health-centric, regenerative agricultural principles and practices.

The modules come with video instruction from Soil Health Academy instructors along with supplemental media for students to search, read, watch and interact with, New said.

After the initial release of these three modules, an additional six learning modules will round out the Regen Ag 101 course curriculum. They will be available early this year.

“Regen Ag 101 contains video lectures, case studies and supporting research gleaned from the very best of Soil Health Academy live workshops across the U.S.,” New said. “Through this interactive platform we’re able to provide the foundational knowledge and understanding of regenerative principles and practices that will allow our fellow farmers and ranchers to practically and profitably make the transition from conventional agriculture to regenerative agriculture.”

To register or to learn more about Regen Ag 101 visit www.soilhealthacademy.org.

