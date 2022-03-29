Fiscal relief, commerce connections top Kansas governor’s agenda

From eliminating tax on groceries to providing direct checks for COVID relief, Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing efforts to ease money woes for Kansas residents.
That includes farmers, too, who will be paying higher prices for inputs and fuel as planting season gets underway this year.
“We are fully cognizant that inputs are skyrocketing,” Kelly said in a March 22 interview with the Midwest Messenger. “We will continue to work with our ag communities to figure out ways to see them through this period of time.”
She’s expecting things to settle down in time. The price of wheat will also go up, she noted, however unfortunately because of Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, she is exploring options for helping farmers with federal partners. Her office hopes to have announcements in the near future regarding what tools might be available.
“We have a lot of research through K-State (Kansas State University), which doesn’t solve immediate concerns, but we’re in conversations now with all the farm organizations, regarding ways to assist farmers,” Kelly said.
The governor’s office and Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced a few months ago the Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program, which involves 10 projects aimed at better connecting farmers and Kansas grain businesses to regional, national and international markets.
“It would help farmers near those railroads get their product to market less expensively and quicker than having to truck everything everywhere,” Kelly said.
There has been a huge investment in virtual connections, expanding broadband to hook up smaller Kansas communities for wider communication and growth.
Kelly’s big push this legislative session is geared at lowering Kansans’ grocery bills. What she calls “ax the tax” would completely do away with the state’s 6.5% tax on grocery items starting July 1.
Some Kansas state legislators have recently suggested reducing, but not totally eliminating the tax. Kelly called those proposals unnecessary.
“They claim they want to be fiscally responsible, but this is neglecting people’s needs in Kansas,” Kelly said.
She defended her position, saying she is conservative and cautious with the state budget and that the grocery tax has contributed to Kansas having the largest budget excess in 40 years – a nearly $3 billion budget surplus.
“I know the money is there and will be there because of extensive growth in the economy,” the governor said, noting investments her administration has helped bring in over the past three years and jobs created.
Eliminating the tax on groceries would save a family of four an average of more than $500 a year, according to the governor’s office. Additionally, Kelly hopes to use stimulus money from COVID this year to provide a one-time check of $250 for a single person and $500 for a couple.
The governor hoped to have the grocery tax bill on her desk ready to sign by the end of March.
