Fiscal relief, commerce connections top Kansas governor’s agenda

From eliminating tax on groceries to providing direct checks for COVID relief, Gov. Laura Kelly is pushing efforts to ease money woes for Kansas residents.

That includes farmers, too, who will be paying higher prices for inputs and fuel as planting season gets underway this year.

“We are fully cognizant that inputs are skyrocketing,” Kelly said in a March 22 interview with the Midwest Messenger. “We will continue to work with our ag communities to figure out ways to see them through this period of time.”

She’s expecting things to settle down in time. The price of wheat will also go up, she noted, however unfortunately because of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, she is exploring options for helping farmers with federal partners. Her office hopes to have announcements in the near future regarding what tools might be available.

“We have a lot of research through K-State (Kansas State University), which doesn’t solve immediate concerns, but we’re in conversations now with all the farm organizations, regarding ways to assist farmers,” Kelly said.

The governor’s office and Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced a few months ago the Short Line Rail Improvement Fund Program, which involves 10 projects aimed at better connecting farmers and Kansas grain businesses to regional, national and international markets.

“It would help farmers near those railroads get their product to market less expensively and quicker than having to truck everything everywhere,” Kelly said.