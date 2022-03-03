Flood control plan concerns some farmers

With such dry conditions, discussion about flood prevention might seem untimely.

But with one of the 12 statutory responsibilities of the Natural Resources District being flood prevention and control, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) is preparing residents to be proactive in the face of future flood events.

Through the Maple Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA), the LENRD is seeking to reduce damage in areas of potential flooding with more than 60 proposed dam sites.

The Maple Creek Watershed affects parts of Stanton, Platte, Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties and covers a total of 246,036 acres. Of those acres, 93% are agricultural, according to the Plan-EA application published April 3, 2020.

During an open house Feb. 16 at the Howells Ballroom, FYRA Engineering representatives Bob Gregalunas and Janel Kaufman presented alternatives to dam structures. They aimed for “financially and technically feasible” yet socially acceptable flood reduction measures in the hopes of securing volunteer land owners.

Scott Clausen, who is serving his first term on the LENRD board of directors, is in opposition to building dams but sees other viable possibilities.

“My first suggestion is to clean out the Maple Creek all the way past Nickerson,” Clausen said. “This is an alternative to hurting people and closing roads.”

Referred to as “channel capacity increase,” this method has the negative potential to move water faster downstream.