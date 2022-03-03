Flood control plan concerns some farmers

With such dry conditions, discussion about flood prevention might seem untimely.
But with one of the 12 statutory responsibilities of the Natural Resources District being flood prevention and control, the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) is preparing residents to be proactive in the face of future flood events.
Through the Maple Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessment (Plan-EA), the LENRD is seeking to reduce damage in areas of potential flooding with more than 60 proposed dam sites.
The Maple Creek Watershed affects parts of Stanton, Platte, Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties and covers a total of 246,036 acres. Of those acres, 93% are agricultural, according to the Plan-EA application published April 3, 2020.
During an open house Feb. 16 at the Howells Ballroom, FYRA Engineering representatives Bob Gregalunas and Janel Kaufman presented alternatives to dam structures. They aimed for “financially and technically feasible” yet socially acceptable flood reduction measures in the hopes of securing volunteer land owners.
Scott Clausen, who is serving his first term on the LENRD board of directors, is in opposition to building dams but sees other viable possibilities.
“My first suggestion is to clean out the Maple Creek all the way past Nickerson,” Clausen said. “This is an alternative to hurting people and closing roads.”
Referred to as “channel capacity increase,” this method has the negative potential to move water faster downstream.
LENRD applied for the Water and Flood Prevent Operations (WFPO) funds and has requested $750,000 for planning purposes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Since the LENRD filed for a year extension, the assessment must now be completed by Sept. 30, 2023, in compliance with federal guidelines to receive the funding. Currently, plan development is in phase five out of seven.
Curt Becker, project manager at the LENRD, explained the process. If the LENRD board of directors chooses to move forward with Plan-EA and request design work, additional funding must be procured to pay for land rights and necessary permitting from the Army Corps of Engineers. Finally, construction could begin.
With reluctance from many residents within the Maple Creek Watershed, the issue lies in securing land owners to willingly designate land for the project.
Generations of land owners fear that the structures could be forced, especially if a cluster agrees but one or two neighbors do not.
“The whole effort is to find voluntary land owners so no need for eminent domain,” LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said, addressing the crowd of more than 200 people at the Feb. 16 open house.
Legally, the NRD has the power for eminent domain, which is confiscation of property.
Among those in opposition to building dams is Stanton County resident Gary Svitak. He was approached by Becker to join the PLAN-EA advisory board. While his own ground is not a potential dam site, Svitak rents land that would be directly affected. He has multiple motives for being on the advisory board, he said.
“I am not representing myself but my friends, family, neighbors and area land owners,” Svitak said.
He has attended all the LENRD board meetings and other meetings regarding Plan-EA. Svitak and fellow advisory board member Eugene Brester requested the public information meeting that took place in September 2021.
“Farmers do not want to see their valuable farms permanently flooded or roads closed,” said Svitak.
He elaborated that adding dam structures would inevitably close existing roads and bridges, cutting off rural people to local towns and reducing revenue for those towns.
“These road and bridge closures also put the fire and rescue squads in a tough spot, as their response time to fires and accidents will increase without roads to directly get them to the scene,” Svitak added.
Taxes are another large concern for residents of the Maple Creek Watershed. The owner is responsible for paying taxes on the property. If a dam is built or other flood reduction alternative is adopted, the land use designation would change.
If received, federal funding would pay for design and construction of the initial project. Becker said that there is a $25 million cap for project construction before congressional approval is required.
Maintenance in subsequent years would fall on the tax payers’ shoulders.
Local tax payers would also pay for condemning the ground in the event of eminent domain, as outlined by LENRD board of director Jerry Allemenn. He also noted that the remaining tax payers make up the difference for any property that is removed from the tax role.
“I am a big believer in property rights,” Allemann said, noting he was voicing his own opinion and not that of LENRD. “You have families who have paid property taxes for decades and decades.”
Many unknowns with the Maple Creek Watershed plan remain, such as what types of structures will be pursued and how many will be needed. Becker said that how many sites are needed depends on the location and size of the structures.
Some are concerned about putting valuable farmland under water.
“This area has been a flood plain for millions of years and will continue to be a flood plain. Farmers buy their land and farm it with the knowledge of this and have continued to persevere,” Svitak said. “There would need to be relocation of many farmsteads, a lot of it owned by the same families for generations.”
