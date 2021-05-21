Forecast calls for drier, hotter summer months

As farmers and ranchers prepare for summer in the Central Plains, any rainfall is welcome for crops and pastures across Nebraska and Kansas.
Recent weeks have brought some localized drought relief, but the latest summer outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center favors drier than normal conditions across western Nebraska and western Kansas, with near normal precipitation expected to the east.
Issued Thursday, May 20, the outlook splits Nebraska and Kansas in half regarding temperature and precipitation for June, July and August. While the eastern half of Nebraska and Kansas are expecting near average summertime temperatures and precipitation chances, the western half of both states however, are anticipating a bit less precipitation and slightly higher odds of warmer temperatures.
“Specifically, all of Nebraska and Kansas are expected to be warmer than normal through August, with southwest Kansas having as much as a 60% chance of being warmer than average,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.
“Remember that this is the average for the three months, a cooler-than-normal June could be countered by a warmer-than-normal July or August,” added Mary Knapp, Kansas Assistant State Climatologist.
A major concern is precipitation, as summertime rain and thunderstorms constitute the majority of the annual precipitation, especially in western Kansas and Nebraska. All areas of Kansas are currently above normal year-to-date except south central.
There are flood issues in isolated areas such as Tribune which received 5.66 inches May 16. Their year-to-date total is 12.98 inches compared to the normal of 4.96 inches. Wellington in Cherokee County has recorded 9.35 inches compared to the normal of 11.04 inches.
The persistent cooler, slow to change weather has been the result of “split flow” across the United States.
“Split flow means there are two active jet streams that often segregate the momentum across the region, and lead to more stagnant weather patterns with cut off lows and longer periods of warm/dry or wet/cool,” said Christopher “Chip” Redmond, Kansas Mesonet Manager.
This also typically results in less severe weather, which has been noted across the Central Plains.
Although the precipitation outlook for summer is largely neutral, meaning equal chances of normal or below or above normal rainfall, Knapp said distribution of that moisture will be critical and is often highly localized during the summer, dependent on persistent storm complex track.
La Niña has ended, and although Kansas, and Nebraska received drought-easing rain and snow in recent months, the state could still revert to a drier pattern.
“Expectations for a hot summer will be combined with increased odds of drier-than-normal weather throughout the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountain states,” said Brad Rippey, USDA Meteorologist in Washington, D.C.
A Nebraska climatologist disagrees.
Al Dutcher is agricultural extension climatologist in the Nebraska State Climate Office. He doesn’t agree with the Climate Prediction Center’s prediction for moisture on this spring and summer, he said.
“I will continue to disagree with them, especially given the copious moisture that has fallen from Kansas southward, along with eastern Colorado during the second week of May,” he said.
If weather models are correct, this trend will shift into the northern Plains states of South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana through the end of May, due to a blocking high pressure system over the southeastern U.S.
“This blocking high is the key forecast metric I am concentrating on regarding the first half of the summer,” Dutcher said.
It is funneling moisture from the Gulf of Mexico northward into the northern Plains, which is forecast to continue through May.
Dutcher also said, since we’ve seen the eastern U.S. trough dominate the last four weeks, we are due to see a pattern shift favoring a weaker eastern trough and more energy moving into the eastern Gulf of Alaska. When the eastern trough is weak, the Bermuda high builds westward into the southeastern U.S., with more troughing moving through the northern/central Rockies.
“This set up would increase the likelihood for some relief across the northern Plains, but you do not eliminate D3 (category) droughts overnight,” Dutcher said.
An improved monsoon season is expected, which often brings thunderstorms northeastward into western Nebraska and parts of Kansas. Couple this with normal snowpack east of the Continental Divide and we should see a much shorter time frame between snow melt out and the beginning of the monsoon season, Dutcher said.
“We’re already seeing Front Range storm development and I see that continuing through June and July,” Dutcher said.
All the moisture that has fallen across the southern Plains recently will be transpired into the atmosphere. That means relative humidity values will be high for at least the first half of the summer.
Often, summers get remembered for a short-term period that has a high impact such as a significant rain event or week-long heat wave.
As Knapp put it, “This summer will feature them, but the impacts will be determined by the persistent pattern averaged over the next three months.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.