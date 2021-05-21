Forecast calls for drier, hotter summer months

As farmers and ranchers prepare for summer in the Central Plains, any rainfall is welcome for crops and pastures across Nebraska and Kansas.

Recent weeks have brought some localized drought relief, but the latest summer outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center favors drier than normal conditions across western Nebraska and western Kansas, with near normal precipitation expected to the east.

Issued Thursday, May 20, the outlook splits Nebraska and Kansas in half regarding temperature and precipitation for June, July and August. While the eastern half of Nebraska and Kansas are expecting near average summertime temperatures and precipitation chances, the western half of both states however, are anticipating a bit less precipitation and slightly higher odds of warmer temperatures.

“Specifically, all of Nebraska and Kansas are expected to be warmer than normal through August, with southwest Kansas having as much as a 60% chance of being warmer than average,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.

“Remember that this is the average for the three months, a cooler-than-normal June could be countered by a warmer-than-normal July or August,” added Mary Knapp, Kansas Assistant State Climatologist.

A major concern is precipitation, as summertime rain and thunderstorms constitute the majority of the annual precipitation, especially in western Kansas and Nebraska. All areas of Kansas are currently above normal year-to-date except south central.