A popular resources for identifying Nebraska weeds has gotten an update.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture worked with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to add 40 new weed species to “Weeds of the Great Plains” book.
The hardbound book features full-page color photographs and detailed descriptions of nearly 300 individual species of weeds found throughout the Great Plains. The book is available for purchase from the department of agriculture office in Lincoln for $32.50 and can be mailed for $35. To order the book or to learn more about the state’s noxious weeds program, go to: nda.nebraska.gov/plant/noxious_weeds/.
“Weeds compete with pasture land and crops, reduce yields, and cost farmers and ranchers millions in lost production,” said Mitch Coffin, weed program manager for the state. “Some weeds are even poisonous to people, livestock and wildlife, making this weed identification book an important tool to help meet the needs of farmers, ranchers and homeowners.”
The weed identification book features:
- Identification methods to distinguish 125 additional similar species;
- 450 close up color photographs of weed flowers, seedlings and key identification characteristics;
- Habitats in which each weed species is commonly found;
- List of states and provinces in which each weed species grows;
- Potential livestock poisoning;
- Historical uses of each plant;
- Comprehensive glossary; and
- Index of common names and another with scientific names.