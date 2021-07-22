Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Kansas Agri-Women champion work of farmers
News

Kansas Agri-Women champion work of farmers

“Our goal is to keep people informed about where their daily food comes from, and realizing the hard work and sacrifices that farmers put into food to feed the people of the world,” Kansas Agri-Women President Lisa Nichols said.

Why not Wyandottes?
News

Why not Wyandottes?

Art Rieber jokes that someday he might get down to one breed of poultry in his flock, but Pauline thinks that may never happen. “She just shakes her head and goes on,” Art laughed. Wyandottes are one of his favorites.