Schools in northeastern Nebraska are working together to better prepare students for careers in technology-driven agriculture and natural resources fields.
Seven partners signed on to the Northeast Nebraska Agriculture and Natural Resources Education Compact Oct. 29 at Wayne Junior-Senior High School in Wayne, Nebraska.
The partnership aims to provide teach students about resilient food, energy and water and prepare them for college courses and careers that align with agriculture and natural resources industries in the region. It involves teacher training in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.
The partners include Wayne State College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Little Priest Tribal College, Nebraska Indian Community College, Northeast Community College, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture and Wayne Community Schools.
A steering committee worked for more than a year to put together a framework with measurable goals and strategies for the future of agriculture in Nebraska, said Steven Elliott, vice president for academic affairs at Wayne State. The strategies blend efforts frowm educational and business partners.
“This compact provides a great opportunity to use the strengths of our schools to provide students with clear pathways to successful careers in agriculture,” said Dr. Marysz Rames, President of Wayne State College.