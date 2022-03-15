Freeze branding done, AI work next as calving season wraps up

Like some of you out there, the last couple weeks finally brought us some much-needed moisture. On March 5, our moisture came in the form of a pretty good amount of snow.
Since I wrote last, and the day before the snow arrived, we freeze branded heifers and spent a couple days of the last week working the cows and calves. The cows received some pre-breeding shots, and we collected DNA of all the calves. The DNA from the calves is sent to the American Angus Association for records, and helps us when we register.
All that remains in the calving world is a few older cows, and Jason is getting really, really excited to work on fences in preparation of turning pairs out. Right now, the all the pairs are pretty close to the house. We will sort them into breeding pastures based on when they calved this year.
We will start AI’ing around the middle of April, and it generally will last through the mid to end of May. Jason does all of the AI’ing himself, and trust me, I’ve caught him eyeing my smaller hands and arms more than once. Much like during calving, in breeding season we will be pretty glued to this place, and we usually we find time to catch up over checking heats.
On March 11, Jason and I snuck down to Lincoln for a night to attend the graduation ceremony of the Nebraska LEAD 39 class. I was in the LEAD 38 class, and unfortunately in 2020 our class was unable to have an in person graduation. Living vicariously through the LEAD 39 class was great.
During the graduation, LEAD 39 fellow, Jesse Mohnike, spoke about his experience on the national seminar that takes place during the first year of the LEAD program. He spoke about meeting different people in Washington, D.C., and Chicago, and how their outlook on the opportunities they found here in the U.S. impacted him. He spoke about how we were all placed together in this exact time, and in this place for a reason, and we need to make the most out of it, even if it seems a little rocky at times. The time I spent in the LEAD program instilled a similar feeling in my heart – how every moment and conversation is an opportunity.
It took me a while to grasp what the two-year LEAD program was doing in my life. When my class traveled on the national seminar, we visited the Arlington National Cemetery for the changing of the guards ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Solider. Afterwards, a few of my classmates and I spent quite a bit of time walking the grounds, and came upon the burial site of John F Kennedy. His words “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” are etched in stone there. I’ve heard this quote before, but it never really stopped me in my tracks like it did that day.
Standing in a cemetery full of men and women who dedicated their lives to this country has a way of making you question your contributions to your country, and how you serve your world for greater good. The quote often crosses my mind, and without the LEAD program it wouldn’t resonate with me to want to keep trying to make our little blink of time on our little dot on the map the best it can be.
I would have never expected the impact that the LEAD program would have on me and my life. If you’re considering applying to the program, I hope I can encourage you to do it. Not only did I see a drastic improvement in my knowledge regarding Nebraska agriculture and our national policy, I also gained a view on international agriculture and lifelong friendships that are rooted in a passion for agriculture desiring to serve the greater good.
The Nebraska LEAD program is taking applications for LEAD 41 until the middle of June, and you can apply online at lead.unl.edu. The program comes with my highest recommendations. It will be one of the best investments you will ever make to your family, your future and the world around you.