The Fremont Corn Expo, which normally draws more than 300 people to learn about agronomic topics each January, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of Nebraska Extension has organized the event since 2004. In a letter to farmers and exhibitors Sept. 15, extension crops educator Nathan Mueller said it would be too difficult to provide a quality program next year given the budget restrictions and a number of retirements that left four vacancies in extension agronomy positions.
Planning typically begins in earnest each September. COIVD-19 was another consideration.
“The expo is free and open to the public throughout the day and creates an environment where social interactions between farmers, exhibitors, speakers, and the local media is essential,” said Angi Heller, Nebraska Extension engagement coordinator for Dodge and surrounding counties. "Creating that type of social environment while prioritizing the safety of our community during COVID-19 would be difficult."
Resources from past expos, including speaker presentations can be found at croptechcafe.org/fremontcornexpo/.
Mueller said the University of Nebraska Extension and partners, including the Fremont Chamber, Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Nebraska Corn Board are dedicated to providing the Fremont Corn Expo in future years.
Nebraska Extension will be continuing with the 2021 Successful Farmer Series streamed live and recorded Friday mornings in January, including one dedicated to corn production challenges in eastern Nebraska. Upcoming information on this series will be posted at lancaster.unl.edu/ag/successfulfarmerseries.