Those businesses would be hard pressed to find a more eligible partner than Midwest Messenger marketing consultant Tiffany Minnick. A Nebraska farm girl, born and raised in Riverton, Tiffany grew up on her family farm where they raised corn, soybeans and alfalfa and had a small cow-calf operation, and horses.
Life on the farm gave Tiffany a deep appreciation for nature in general and agriculture in particular. She was president of her high school FFA chapter. After graduation, Tiffany decided to develop her passion for ag into advocacy.
She graduated UNL with a double major in ag econ and agribusiness with a minor in agronomy. While attending the university, Tiffany joined the National Agri-Marketing Association.
Her first job after college was with State Farm. While it was a great job, it involved “too much cubicle time,” Tiffany said. She is an avid outdoors person.
Afterwards, she worked with Midwest Seed Genetics, Ingram Feed & Seed and Nutrien Ag Solutions. So, if it deals with seed, feed or weeds, Tiffany knows something about it.
Now living in Campbell, Nebraska, she enjoys doing anything outside.
“Right now it’s gardening,” Tiffany said. “But I like taking my daughters to the lake. Or riding my motorcycle, anytime.”
Another passion Tiffany holds is suicide prevention. So much so, that she and the Buffalo County Extension educators have established the Neighbor to Neighbor Coalition. The goal is to identify at-risk people in rural areas and provide intervention before heartbreak.
