Horrific memories on the front lines of war are still vivid for U.S. Army Major General Charles Barr of Liberty, Nebraska.

A third generation Army soldier, Major General Barr now farms corn, soybeans and hay and has a cow-calf operation with his son, Daniel, brother, Skip, and nephew, Lee.

Barr recalls the intense, gut-wrenching times when the threat of roadside bombs intensified just before he arrived in Kuwait in 2005. In his year of command, six soldiers and two airmen were tragically killed as a result of enemy IEDs – improvised explosive devices.

With immense respect for the eight men killed during the tenure of his command, Barr personally traveled to each of their graves to honor them and their ultimate service to America.

Four are buried at Arlington National Cemetery, two are in different cemeteries in Baltimore, and two are buried in Wisconsin.

Of the four buried at Arlington, Staff Sergeant Brian McElroy and Tech Sergeant Jason Norton were their two airmen killed Jan. 22, 2006 near Taji, Iraq by an IED that engulfed their gun truck in flames. They’re buried close to the Space Shuttle Challenger crew members, Barr said. He remembers McElroy and Norton, even though he did not know them personally.

Days before he died, Barr meet and eat with Corporal Bernard Ceo, who is also buried at Arlington. Ceo was killed in a gun truck crash Oct. 14, 2005.

He described the crash: “Corporal Ceo, Army Specialist Sam Boswell and Staff Sergeant Brian Connor died in that gun truck crash when they rear-ended a semi-truck in their convoy as that truck stopped in the middle of the road, in the dark of the night and shut his lights off.”

The fourth soldier buried at Arlington is Army Staff Sergeant Michael McMullen, a highly decorated soldier.

“McMullen was another of our many mobilized Army National Guard soldiers who was awarded a Silver Star posthumously after rescuing Staff Sergeant Dival, whose uniform was ablaze from his burning semi tractor-trailer on Dec. 24, 2005 at Camp Corregidor near Ramadi, Iraq,” Barr said.

Dival's truck was near the front in a long convoy, and was hit by an IED after exiting the camp. McMullen, a firefighter with the Salisbury, Maryland, fire department, went toward the fire, not away, Barr said. He went against standard Army operations for convoys and to the burning vehicle by maneuvering his truck along the side of the road to get close.

There, he dismounted from his armor-protected truck cab and ran, entirely exposed to enemy fire, to yank Dival from his burning truck. He rolled him on the ground to extinguish the flames on him.

“At that moment, another IED exploded sending shrapnel into McMullin's back, below his body armor protective vest, causing a spinal wound,” Barr said.

Although Dival survived, McMullen lived for only a few weeks. After being medivacked to Baghdad, then Landstuhl, Germany, and finally Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., McMullin succumbed to his wounds. McMullin’s Silver Star Medal was approved by the time of his burial at Arlington National Cemetery and presented to his family at his burial service, Barr said.

The Major General’s Army history goes back, and forward several generations.

Barr’s father, J.D. Barr, served in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard in World War II as an anti-aircraft gunner on board two different merchant ships in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans and the Mediterranean Sea.

Barr’s grandfather served in World War I but couldn’t go overseas because of the Spanish flu pandemic that hit Camp Funston/Fort Riley, Kansas, when he was in boot camp.

Barr’s brother, John, served in the U.S. Army in Germany and during the Cold War. John Barr used his G.I. education bill to further his aviation training. After being a fixed wing airframe and power plant mechanic and a utility helicopter mechanic and crew chief, he got a job with a small airline. He eventually flew for American Airlines for many years until he retired.

Barr’s son, Captain Ross Barr, is the RC-135 pilot in the U.S. Air Force. Daughter Jenny Barr Wickham is a Captain in the Nebraska Army National Guard, and a nurse practitioner in her civilian job at the Webster County Hospital and Clinic in Red Cloud, Nebraska, and a citizen soldier in a medical detachment.

Barr’s nephew, U.S. Army Captain Regan Barr, is now deployed to South Korea. Another nephew, Chief Master Sergeant J Barr, deployed twice to Afghanistan and is a combat controller in the Air Force Special Forces, preparing for a year-long deployment to Latvia.

Thanks to an Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship just prior to high school graduation, the Major General was able to enroll in the University of Nebraska, major in mechanized agriculture. He completed four years of Army ROTC. Barr was commissioned into the regular Army the same day that he received his Bachelor of Science degree.

The very next Monday, he flew to Fort Lewis, Washington, and began his active duty service.

Growing up on a farm helped provide a solid foundation and produced an interest in farming.

“My father and family got me involved in farming from the time I was old enough to drive a tractor,” Barr said recalling his fourth-grade self on a two-row cultivator and driving the baler tractor. “You can't sugar coat it.”

The Army paid Barr’s tuition and books for his college education in agriculture.

During his five years of active duty, he saved enough money from his modest monthly Army salary to buy a new John Deere 4440 tractor and a used disk to pull behind it. So, when he resigned from active duty and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserve, Barr began farming on his own.

To help Barr while he was mobilized, his brother, Skip, and his in-laws helped with planting, harvest and moving cattle. Barr’s wife, Marsha, their three children and neighbors helped however they could.

Barr was in Kuwait for the assault into Iraq and the taking down of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. He went home for two years, but was called up in July 2005 for a year to lead the 143rd Transportation Command, overseeing 4,400 soldiers, sailors, Coast Guard and Air Force personnel. At the time, he was a Brigadier General.

“It was a huge job, including the operation and clearing of cargo and rolling stock coming into Kuwait's seaports, overseeing traffic movement control throughout Kuwait, clearing airports of cargo and troops, and force protection of the Kuwait seaports,” Barr said.

It was also that intense, heart-wrenching time under Barr’s command when he saw their gun truck destroyed and the soldiers killed in action.

“Well, I've got that off my chest. I suppose it is my therapy,” Barr said. “I will never forget what they gave. They gave all they had.”

