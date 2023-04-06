Breaking out of the clutches of having one of the highest poverty rates in Nebraska and the highest number of children living in poverty, a tribal nation school in Thurston County is literally creating food from the ground up and invigorating the community through its school garden.

Macy, Nebraska, considered a food desert, has no area grocers except a convenience store with basic food options.

“My kids come to school hungry. We are thankful that our school provides a free and reduced breakfast and lunch program,” said Ricardo Ariza, career specialist for Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) at UMÓⁿHOⁿ (Omaha) Nation Public School in Macy, located in northeastern Nebraska.

His class we did an assessment of strengths and weaknesses in the community. They found a high prevalence of heart disease, diabetes, obesity and drug addictions, and started talking about what they do about it.

“We can change the food paradigm,” Ariza said. “The students decided that growing our own fresh produce is a step toward that change.”

With a relentlessly joyful spirit and fierce determination, Ariza and Suzi French; UMÓⁿHOⁿ Nation Farm-to-School director with the support of their school and JAG, created the garden the size of a football field.

The project came with its own challenges. The garden had no water source. They carried 5-gallon buckets of water 50-yards to the garden. The next year they dug a well.

Ariza arranged for the Nebraska Department of Labor to pay $10 an hour for 18 students to work in the garden and at an area farmers market, where they sell their freshly grown Indian corn, tomatoes, onions and other vegetables.

The next year, the number of students helping doubled. The students had never worked a job, because there are no businesses in Macy. They essentially created economic development, and their garden is thriving, Ariza said.

There are over 600 students in the UMÓⁿHOⁿ Nation Public School. At the 2020 census, Macy’s population was 1,045 and is within the Omaha Reservation. There are housing units in the area and a van picks up kids in the country to take them to the school.

Now in its third year, it’s not a typical farm-to-school program.

“We cater to our culture and tradition,” Ariza said.

The students plant vegetables through the Native American three sisters method. They plant corn seed in a mound, and when it grows to 6 inches, they plant beans to grow up the corn stalks. Then they plant squash, which spreads out and provides a cover so weeds don’t take over.

Tribal elders visit and bless the crop.

“Elders come to the garden, share their stories and say we are the dreams of our ancestors, making the dreams come true,” French said.

Last year, they grew multi-colored flint corn on black fabric for weed prevention, harvested 300 quarts of corn, and taught students how to dry it. They sold 100 of the 300 quarts at $30 a quart, for their student fundraising account.

French has been the school’s community specialist for 11 years, making jellies, juices and planting gardens in people’s backyards. She partners with Nebraska Indian Community College. She also oversees the school garden.

“I make sure the 10,000 plants are taken care of – 3,000 of those were tomato plants, and that’s a lot for the kids to handle,” French said. “They finish what they can, and once they’re done – I make sure there’s enough water.”

Next, they’re waiting for 200 newly planted trees at Big Elk Park to bear fruit.

“We had to come up with a way to feed them,” Ariza said. “Pop, chips, junk food is what they’re used to. We want to offer them a healthier alternative, so we planted an orchard.”

The fruit trees were planted last year with the help of elder Mike Tyndall, director of Big Elk Park, who secured the funding. In two years, those trees will grow fruit.

The story of growth at UMÓⁿHOⁿ Nation Public School was recently made into a documentary to be shown when the $101-million Kiewit Luminarium in Omaha opens to the public April. Science writers and a San Francisco, California film crew contacted Ariza and French and spent a week on site, getting their input in designing exhibits for that museum, Ariza said.

“It’s living history,” he said.

Although their garden slows down in winter, the students have still been hard at work tending a small garden of grow root vegetables. They grow a lot of carrots, beets, turnips, radishes, some lettuce, onions and micro greens. They’ll also plant pumpkins, which hasn’t been in their community for at least 50 years, Ariza said.

They hope to be granted two high tunnels this spring to grow vegetables next winter in a closed environment.

“This is exactly what our community needed,” French said. “To change our future, you have to build it from the ground up for our children.”