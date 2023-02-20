From seascapes to riverboats, from blossoms to bi-planes, a retired crop duster is now flying high with his paintbrush.
While Blue Hill, Nebraska resident Art Blythe spent a good half-century serving farmers as an aerial spray pilot, retirement finds him eyeing a lifelong interest in painting. Blythe’s colorful works of art are on display at the Blue Hill Public Library this winter.
Spending most of his growing up years in California, Blythe, as a young man, enrolled in an art class at a community college. But, he said, “They just left me alone, because the older ladies in the class needed more help.”
From that point onward, he was strictly self-taught in both oils and acrylics, focusing on a range of subject matter.
“I see something I would like to paint and just try it,” Blythe said.
Airplanes, seascapes, flowers, acorns and even a purple onion have all been committed to canvas. Some paintings he completes in only a day; others, such as that of a majestic riverboat, take several months, as his interest ebbs and flows.
“It just depends what kind of mood I’m in,” Blythe said.
Although interested in drawing and painting from an early age, flying was also a childhood dream.
“I’d been wanting to fly for donkey’s years,” Blythe quipped.
Then one day his grandfather, a high-ranking Goodyear employee, wanted to know if he wanted to go for a ride in the Goodyear Blimp.
“I said ‘Yep!’” he recalls of his 5- or 6-year-old self.
Art’s dad, stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, periodically took him to the base to watch the planes, too.
Blythe studied to become a pilot in Hayward, Calif., on the GI bill after spending four years in the Air Force working on flight lines and heavy equipment. He later attended Emery Aviation in Colorado, a combination agricultural and flight school that has since closed.
During the 1970s, an opportunity arose for him to work as an aerial spray pilot in Bartley, Nebraska. For the remainder of his working life, he did crop dusting in the south-central and southwestern region of Nebraska, primarily in the Oxford, Holdrege and Cambridge areas.
Blythe recently reflected on changes in the industry during his career. In the beginning, there were no ground sprayers, which meant more work for crop dusters, he said. Pilots relied on human flaggers to pace out the spray pattern.
Later on, vehicles equipped with monitors that counted wheel revolutions aided pilots in alignment. Next on the scene were automatic paper flaggers, followed by smokers. Today, GPS is used.
Over the years, stricter chemical regulations have come into play. Spray planes today are equipped with digital technology showing the direction of the wind, and applications are done so that the chemical stays in the field.
“It’s really a high-tech thing anymore,” Blythe said.
The aircraft, too, have evolved, Blythe said, with turbines replacing piston engines.
During his career, he has flown the Pawnee Brave as well as the turbine-powered Thrush and Brave aircraft. At one time, Blythe owned both spray and passenger planes, but the amount of available work wasn’t enough to sustain maintenance costs of the passenger plane.
Generally speaking, Blythe said, as a spray pilot, he could cover 120-140 acres in an hour. If conditions were right, he could spray over 1,000 acres a day. Conversely, if the weather was too hot or windy, he would be forced to stop for the day.
A seasonal job on another continent during Blythe’s early working years made a lifelong impact. He took the opportunity one Nebraska winter to work as a spray pilot in South Africa. While there, he met his wife Carol through a mutual friend.
She was working at the Hertz rental desk located in the airport. Four years later, the couple married and eventually made their home in Oxford, Nebraska, where they lived for the past 40 years.
Blythe has only recently retired from crop dusting.
“It takes a while to get flying out of your system,” he said. “Flying alone, it’s like you’re going into another world … a very peaceful feeling.”
The couple relocated to Blue Hill this past year to be near adult children and grandchildren. For the moment, work on their new living quarters is occupying the lion’s share of Blythe’s time, with Carol only half-joking that with her husband’s paintings on display at the library, she can now change the color of their walls.
Blythe’s artwork will be on display at the Blue Hill Public Library through early spring. There is no charge to view the exhibit, which can be seen from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The library is located at 317 W. Gage St. in Blue Hill.