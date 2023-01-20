Future of AM radio getting more static with advent of electric vehicles

The days of Rush Limbaugh blaring from the radio may be fading into static as automotive manufacturers erase the AM dial from the blueprints of new electric vehicles.

BMW was the first company to remove the AM radio from its i3 electric car in 2014, with other companies following the trend. Ford’s new electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, initially included AM radio, but the feature has disappeared from newer models.

“As we are moving into the electric age, we are seeing auto makers start to drop the AM band, and that has a lot to do with interference in electric cars,” said Jim Motavalli, an automotive technology expert from Connecticut. He is also the author of two books about electric cars, “Forward Drive” and “High Voltage.”

Electric motors can create interference with AM bands, which are already subject to audio obscurity. Additional static from electric interference can make AM stations inaudible in electric vehicles.

Broadcast AM radio was the only entertainment in car radios for 70 years, Motavalli said. When FM radio was introduced, music moved from AM to FM frequencies because the latter had better audio quality.

As the younger generation switched its dial to FM radio for the music, talk radio show hosts such as Bob Brinker and Rush Limbaugh breathed life into AM radio again. AM became the space for talk radio, sports broadcasting and farm reports, which do not rely on high fidelity like music does.

Moreover, AM bands can transmit the Emergency Alert System (EAS) during natural disasters when cell phone reception and internet connection fail.

For people living in rural communities, AM radio can be a source of safety during weather events. AM frequencies have a longer reach geographically, said Michael J. Anthony, radio broadcaster for KEXL out of Norfolk, Nebraska. He said that AM stations as far as Chicago and California can be picked up in Nebraska.

“There definitely is a need, depending on where you are geographically,” said Adam Jacobson, editor-in-chief of Radio and Television Business Report, during the InFOCUS Podcast: AM Radio aired Nov. 22 on WPKN-FM 89.5, a radio station located at Bridgeport, Connecticut.

As with everything, radio technology is evolving. People no longer have to flip through the stations when static comes across the air waves as they drive cross-country. They can select a radio station, specific music genre, audio book, podcast or anything else to listen to via apps and broadcasting companies.

The results of a 2022 Techsurvey show that for the first time, Bluetooth has risen to the top as the most important feature among new car buyers. This trumped both FM and AM radio, as well as Sirius XM, HD radio and all other media options.

“There are lots of other ways to get the content of AM radio,” Mortavalli said.

Apple’s CarPlay allows listeners to stream audio when their iPhones are connected to the vehicle. Other broadcasting formats, such as Sirius XM, Radio Player Live or TuneIn, can stream audio. Mortavalli referred to TuneIn as the “aggregator of radio stations.”

Another option is HD radio, which transmits a high quality digital signal. HD radio has existed for 20 years and comes across clearer than broadcast radio. This type of radio is used in Europe, where AM radio is extinct, according to Jacobson.

Dr. Mehmet Can Vuran, professor at the School of Computing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, explained how Europe saw the writing on the wall long before the U.S. regarding AM radio.

“Auto manufacturers, especially European, have been phasing out AM radios in electric vehicles because of the interference that the electric motor causes with AM signals. This is coupled with the declining AM stations in Europe,” Can Vuran said. “Most U.S. manufacturers have not phased out AM radios (except Tesla) yet but it might be on the horizon as more people adopt satellite or 5G-based radio.”

Manufacturers are beginning to question why an AM dial should be included in new vehicles since AM radio is accessible through the internet. For this reason, FM radio is facing similar scrutiny.

“I would personally argue that AM doesn’t have that much life ahead because why is it needed?” Jacobson said. He immediately countered that farmers and people in rural communities still rely on AM radio.

“They don’t have any other choice. There’s very poor connectivity with data and 5G is not in their world yet,” he said.

Plus, it’s a matter of listening preference for the agricultural community. A third of America’s 3.4 million farmers are over the age of 65, according to the most recent agricultural census from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (published in 2017 and again in 2019). That means a large portion of the current farming population grew up with AM radio.

“There’s a lot of 60-year-old plus folks who have been listening to an AM radio station our whole lives,” said Roger Hoy, director of Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory at UNL. “That’s our preference, even though the younger generation who’s designing all this has never turned on an AM radio.”

In addition, those who have invested money in broadcast radio would probably lobby against automotive manufacturers and government regulations that intend to cease AM broadcasting, said Motavalli. So while the AM feature may be excluded from new electric vehicles, those with AM dials in their vehicles need not panic yet.

“Radio will still have a place in serving local communities, and there will always be a need in smaller markets,” said Anthony. “AM radio has a place in certain communities that Spotify can’t replace.”

That does not mean that AM radio is not being threatened. As Jacobson said, “For an AM radio station in the year 2023 to survive, it has to think digitally.”

With precision agriculture almost making internet access necessary in all crevices of rural America, it’s just a matter of time before AM radio could join the 8-tracks, cassette tapes and CD players as relics of musical history.

“A huge percentage of the radio people listen to is in their cars,” Motavalli said. “If cars aren’t going to have broadcast radio, it’s a death nail for the whole medium.”