‘Game On’ for in-person Husker Harvest Days

Typically, 125,000 people attend Husker Harvest Days over the three-day event, although organizers note it is all weather-dependent. At Husker Harvest Days, the field demonstrations, exhibits and parking are spread out over 600 acres.

Being an outdoor event, there is no mask mandate, officials said.

Here’s what they’ve planned this year…

“The big addition to the field demonstrations this year will be the autonomy zone – operating autonomous machines, a drone swarm and applying cover crops with drones,” said Matt Jungmann, national events director for Farm Progress.

The companies Raven and Rantizo are both exhibitors and will have their two autonomous platforms running in Field 3.

Field demonstrations start each day at 11 a.m. and run all day. They included corn harvest, tillage and cattle handling demonstrations, also hay tools, which will all be a very interactive event. Strip-till demonstrations will be held in Field 3.

Some of the programs will be hosted in the hospitality tent, and livestock programs will be held in the livestock tent. A few of the many programs include a talk on cattle nutrition at 11:45 a.m. daily and “Changing Consumer Trends for Beef” at 12:30 p.m. daily. Cattle handling demonstrations take place from 2-3 p.m. daily in the Livestock Industries Building.

Other programs such as one on succession planning will be held daily from 11 a.m. to noon in the Nebraska Farmer Hospitality Tent 31. “How Does Sell/Buy Make Sense for your Cattle Operation” will be held daily at 11 a.m. in the Livestock Industries building.