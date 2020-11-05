The Gateway Farm Expo gives back in a number of ways, from funding fairgrounds improvements at its host site in Buffalo County to supporting FFA and 4-H pursuits. Scholarships are another way the expo supports the future of agriculture.
This year, eight students were awarded funds for continuing their education in ag-related fields.
One College Gateway Agribusiness Scholarship is awarded to students attending the University of Nebraska-Kearney. These students are studying to enter fields that will directly benefit agriculture in the future, and they have attended and volunteered at the Gateway Farm Expo in the past. This year’s award went to Trey Janicek, who is completing his degree in agribusiness comprehensive at UNK.
The Gateway High School Agriculture Scholarship is open to high schoolers continuing their education in an agriculture related degree program. Seven awards were made this year. Below are the winners and their post-graduation plans.
- Adam Betke – from Ravenna High School, Betke planned to attend Hastings Community College to study agribusiness.
- Blaine Bonifas – from Aurora High School, Bonifas planned to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a Bachelor of Science in agriculture.
- Skye Knaus – from Wilcox-Hildreth High school, Knaus planned to attend Southeast Community College in Beatrice to earn a degree in agriculture management and production.
- Blake Racicky – from Ansley High School, Racicky planned to work toward a degree in animal science at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
- Trey Schultz (not pictured) – from Centura High School, Schultz planned to further his education as a diesel mechanic at Hastings Central Community College.
- Madeleline Wegner – from Kearney High School, Wegner planned to go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to work on a degree in veterinary medicine.
- Gage Wright – from Adams Central High School, Wright planned to attend Central Community College to continue his education in agricultural diesel technology.
Applications for next year’s scholarships will be posted on the expo website, www.gatewayfarmexpo.org. They are typically due in March.