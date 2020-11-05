The Gateway Farm Expo is proceeding with its 51st annual farm show Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 18-19 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
“Agriculture is essential and we are proud to be part of an industry that has risen to the challenges of 2020 and continues with the business of providing food, fiber, and energy to the world,” organizers said.
The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Parking and admission are free.
They will be making some adjustments due to COVID-19, but they hope the show will still be an opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to do business, see products firsthand and share ideas. They’ve seen great commitment from exhibitors, organizers said, and they were approaching complete sell-out as planning progressed.
“They recognize the value of being a part of something which has added value for the last 50 years, and they know there have been limited opportunities to tell their stories in person this year,” Gateway organizers said.
With harvest wrapping up early, they say many producers will be ready for planning and looking forward to 2021 needs.
Show organizers have worked with the fairgrounds and Two Rivers Health Department to assure compliance with required health measures. They’ll be doing extra cleaning and sanitizing. Foot traffic will be directed in a single direction. Everyone will be asked to wear masks, and face coverings will be provided at each entrance. Social distancing will be advised.
The traditional free noon barbecue, speaker sessions and exhibitor’s lounge reception has been canceled for 2020. Food will be provided to our vendors on site.