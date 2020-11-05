One aspects of the Gateway Farm & Ranch Expo in Kearney, Nebraska, that makes it unique among such exhibitions is the fact that it is a not-for-profit event.
In 2011, the expo was re-organized into a stand-alone event separate from its founding organization the Kearney Chamber of Commerce. At that time, it was decided to make it a not-for-profit, said Jeff Burr, who is serving as chairman for the 2020 Gateway show.
The expo has provided funding for scholarships, FFA chapters and 4-H clubs. The money from the show has also gone into improvements at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds located in Kearney and the home site of the expo.
Since 2011, the organizers of the event have provided $55,000 in scholarships to graduating students entering an agribusiness-related field in college, Burr said.
“We started with $500 scholarships,” he said. “We quickly increased to $1,000 scholarships.”
Some of the financial assistance has gone to students that are in the University of Nebraska-Kearney Agribusiness Club. The show has a strong relationship with that program, Burr said.
The planners of the annual farm show also decided to send letters to area FFA chapters. They asked them to submit funding requests. The FFA students make the proposal themselves, which is a good learning opportunity, said Burr, who works for Farm Credit Services of America.
Funding has gone to jacket purchases, travel expenses and start-up costs for new chapters.
“We like to give money away,” Burr said. “The FFA endeavor is a fun way to do it. We meet some awesome kids.”
Buffalo County 4-H clubs have also received funds from the show. They use the money to pay for judging teams, travel, trophies and for the clubs’ annual Buffalo County Barn Olympics.
The fairgrounds has been the site of the expo since 1983. Helping with enhancements at the fairgrounds has proved to be mutually beneficial, Burr said. Some of the more significant projects funded by the expo include improvements in the buildings and infrastructure and the installation of an electronic billboard.
“We’ve had a long relationship with Buffalo County Fairgrounds,” Burr said. “We’ve been blessed to be able to pass on these funds.”