In landlord-tenant relationship, improving land should be top goal, expert says

When landlords and tenants meet to discuss agriculture leases, perhaps the goal should be set on how they can mutually improve the asset – the land – rather than solely seeking a return on the investment.

This and other ways to improve landlord-tenant relationships were the focus of a workshop led by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Farm Succession Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek for the virtual Women Managing Ag Land Conference.

“The first conversation should not be about the rent paid, it should be a sharing of the vision and goals for the ground. Maybe the goal is to leave the land in better shape than when you got it. Make it more productive and healthier for the next generation,” Vyhnalek said. “You can’t take it with you.”

It is always important for the landlord to outline how he or she would like to have the ground managed orfarmed, he said. The type of skills and management styles the tenant can provide are an equally important part of the conversation.

“When leases go awry, lack of communication is usually to blame,” said Vyhnalek. “Many arrangements are done with family, so don’t be hesitant to talk to family and don’t leave someone out, especially women and younger family members. Don’t be antagonistic but don’t let things get toxic.”

Listening is the key in developing and maintaining good landlord-tenant relationships, said the extension educator. “Seek first to understand, then to be understood. Ask clarifying questions. Use who, how, why to start the question and avoid yes and no questions.”