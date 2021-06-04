The agricultural economy is working to recover from COVID-19, and no one is busier in 2021 than equipment dealers.

As grain prices continued rising this year, farmers began to make new equipment purchases that they’d postponed for several years. However, the livestock sector has a way to go before it joins in on the recovery.

The first thing that jumps out is the rising grain prices that are reaching levels unseen since 2012-2013. But as grain prices go up, the price of land is climbing too.

The news is also hard to swallow for livestock producers, noted Dr. Ernie Goss of Creighton University, citing their survey, the Rural Mainstreet Index.

“The beef producers have to buy more expensive corn to continue to feed their animals,” he said. “Those same producers also need beef purchases by U.S. restaurants to return to pre-COVID levels.”

Warren Symens is the vice president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. He says it will take years for cattle producers to recover from 2020 if they do at all. Relief payments added a Band-Aid to some problems, but by no means cured the issues that producers face.

“Some producers are gone forever,” he said, “and some are currently on their way out.

Feed prices are a key piece of the puzzle, and the weather plays into it, too.

“Options for affordable feed are limited, at least in this part of the world,” said Symens. “When grain prices rise, they lift the whole spectrum. Drought will no doubt have an adverse effect as well.”

Grain farmers at the local level appear to be feeling a little better about their businesses. Ken Boswell is a farmer from Shickley, Nebraska, and a director with the American Soybean Association. He recently got a firsthand look at the rising interest in farmland.

“We had a half-section of ground recently sell for $2,000 per acre more than it would have three years ago,” he said.

Farmers in his area are also increasingly interested in buying equipment.

“Some farmers looking at new equipment, provided they can get it before the price goes up,” Boswell said. “Equipment has been selling extremely well this spring after being a little off last fall.

He knows of one farmer who ordered brand-new planters but ran into problems.

“He traded his old planters a year ago after planting finished up. Neither one of his new ones got delivered in time for planting this year,” Boswell said.

Equipment demand has skyrocketed with the rise in commodity prices that began late in 2020. However, Justin Vetter of Vetter Equipment in Iowa says the demand for equipment actually began earlier last year.

“Our fiscal 2020 year was up – including goods, parts and service – 15% as a complex,” Vetter said on the phone while traveling through Iowa.

The dealership saw a gradual rise in 2020 compared to 2019, ’18, and ’17.

“But as commodity prices began to rise, things took off,” he said. “We see it not only at the dealership end but at the corporate end. It was like someone flipped a switch in January.”

The demand for equipment has made it hard for dealers to keep enough inventory on hand. Vetter says if a customer wanted to order a new tractor for work this fall, “you won’t see it.” Everything they currently have on hand is what’s available.

“We’ll try to do a dealer transfer,” Vetter said. “That’s about the only way we can get inventory right now. Not many dealers want to give up their current inventory because of the shortage.

He’s done trades with dealers. His shop sold a new Magnum tractor back in February that was to get billed to the customer in April. He took the new machine from a dealer in Nebraska that ordered it back in October.

“We wound up giving the customer a loaner to use after he traded in his used equipment to us because his new tractor still hadn’t shown up,” Vetter said.

It’s not just a demand for new equipment. Vetter says they’ve seen an increase in late-model used equipment and are nearly sold out of their used Magnum tractors. They’ve seen a 10-15% rise in the value of used equipment.

Mark Stock of Big Iron Auctions in Columbus, Nebraska, the demand for good used equipment boils down to simple economics: if you have a cut in supply and rising demand, that’s when prices start to go up.

“You also have cheap interest rates,” Stock said, “along with 5, 6, and even 7-dollar corn selling opportunities with the old-crop corn and beans in the teens. If you put a little jingle in peoples’ pockets, eventually they’ll decide to spend some of it.”

He says baby boomers make up a good portion of the farming population in 2021 and those folks may be contemplating either downsizing their operations or getting out of the business entirely. Stock says now is a great time to make the move because the demand for good used equipment is high.

“The stars are lining up because of the supply shortage and high commodity prices,” he said. “That means equipment with low use time is in serious demand.”

Input costs are also on the rise for manufacturers, only adding to the stress of getting equipment out to dealers and their customers. The increases include 2-3% inflation every year, as well as steel surcharges of 4-5%.

“A guy who makes head carts for us says raw materials have increased as much as 34%,” Vetter said.

Symens, a beef producer from Amherst, South Dakota, says there are a couple of rays of hope in the future for cattle farmers. A small positive included a brief opportunity to get live cattle covered on the board. Futures markets, at least for a spell, signaled a chance to earn a profit through that avenue.

“Another small reason to have optimism is the effort by some lawmakers in Washington who continue to look into the practices of meatpackers during their record gross profits from high boxed beef prices,” he said. “Pressure from Washington, while not always the answer, should continue to shed light on the enormous disparity between what cattle producers get paid for their product and what packers turn around and sell it for.”

Goss says continued growth in the ag sector will depend on several factors, including overseas demand, interest rates, and the recovery of the restaurant business for the beef producers.

“Brazil and China appear ready to purchase more soybeans and corn, so that looks good,” Goss said in mid-May. “This is sustainable, even though current prices are probably a little above what we can expect long term.

“The one bubble is the historically low-interest rates, which are supportive of the agricultural sector,” Goss added. “It weakens the dollar and makes our exports more competitively priced. Eventually, interest rates will move higher, and that may take some air out of the bubble.”

Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

