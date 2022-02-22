Grain Weevil wins Ag Innovation Challenge

A robot that’s meant to save farmers from the danger job of entering a grain bin is the winner of Farm Bureau’s Ag Innovation Challenge.

Now in its eighth year, that challenge provides opportunities for Farm Bureau members to showcase business innovations being developed for agriculture. Nebraska-based Grain Weevil Corporation won this year’s competition, as announced at the American Farm Bureau Convention this winter.

The Grain Weevil is a grain bin management robot that can improve grain quality and eliminates the need for farmers to enter grain bins. The business received a total of $50,000 in prize money to help grow sales.

The robot that can move grain in the bin was created by Ben Johnson when he was a student at the University of Nebraska. It was designed a favor for family friend who didn’t want his sons to ever need to work in a grain bin, said Chad Johnson, who co-founded the Grain Weevil together with his son Ben Johnson.

+4 Grain robot stabilizes the unstable Aimed to level, aerate, move and manage grain without a farmer in the bin, this robot designed by two recent UNL college grads looks to revolutionize the industry and save lives while doing it.

“With risks like entrapments, entanglements and ‘farmers lung,’ we wanted to build a robot to help keep the farmers safe,” he said.

It’s a common problem.

“Just about everybody we talk to knows someone who’s had an accident, or had a near-miss, or lost someone in the grain bins,” Chad Johnson said. “The numbers may not seem big, but they impact the farmer community and a farmer's family. Our primary mission to help with that farmer’s well-being.”

He appreciates being able to take the Farm Bureau stage to tell farmers about the Grain Weevil.