Grain Weevil wins Ag Innovation Challenge

A robot that’s meant to save farmers from the danger job of entering a grain bin is the winner of Farm Bureau’s Ag Innovation Challenge.
Now in its eighth year, that challenge provides opportunities for Farm Bureau members to showcase business innovations being developed for agriculture. Nebraska-based Grain Weevil Corporation won this year’s competition, as announced at the American Farm Bureau Convention this winter.
The Grain Weevil is a grain bin management robot that can improve grain quality and eliminates the need for farmers to enter grain bins. The business received a total of $50,000 in prize money to help grow sales.
The robot that can move grain in the bin was created by Ben Johnson when he was a student at the University of Nebraska. It was designed a favor for family friend who didn’t want his sons to ever need to work in a grain bin, said Chad Johnson, who co-founded the Grain Weevil together with his son Ben Johnson.
Aimed to level, aerate, move and manage grain without a farmer in the bin, this robot designed by two recent UNL college grads looks to revolutionize the industry and save lives while doing it.
“With risks like entrapments, entanglements and ‘farmers lung,’ we wanted to build a robot to help keep the farmers safe,” he said.
It’s a common problem.
“Just about everybody we talk to knows someone who’s had an accident, or had a near-miss, or lost someone in the grain bins,” Chad Johnson said. “The numbers may not seem big, but they impact the farmer community and a farmer's family. Our primary mission to help with that farmer’s well-being.”
He appreciates being able to take the Farm Bureau stage to tell farmers about the Grain Weevil.
“It was great to be connected to all these resources to get the robot into the market. It’s all about the opportunities and connections that came out of it,” Chad Johnson said.
Birds Eye Robotics was named runner-up in the Ag Innovatoin contest and received a total of $20,000. Scott Niewohner, a Nebraska Farm Bureau member, is team lead for the company. Birds Eye is an autonomous robot that helps maintain poultry houses and improves animal welfare by encouraging bird activity.
Caravan Tech LLC, a top 10 semi-finalist, won the People’s Choice Award, which is decided by public vote, and received $5,000 in additional prize money. Richy Naisbett, an Alabama Farmers Federation member, is team lead for the company, which provides real-time remote management solutions for ranchers and cattle breeders.
Two other finalist teams also competed in the final four round of the competition: Marble Technologies and StemPunk.
The final four teams were selected from 10 semi-finalist business owners who presented to a panel of four industry judges. Each of the 10 semi-finalist teams was awarded $10,000; the final four teams were awarded a total of $15,000 each.
“Start-up companies like those we’re honoring today are helping to shape the future of agriculture,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said in a news release. “It’s a pleasure to recognize these entrepreneurs for the innovative solutions they’ve developed that will help farmers, ranchers and rural communities thrive.”
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Ag Innovation Challenge. Learn more at fb.org/challenge.