In a heartening effort to help an injured central Kansas farmer through one of his busiest seasons of the year, the non-profit organization Farm Rescue made its first-ever Kansas wheat cutting.
A team from the North Dakota-based organization worked June 28 and 29 at the Greg and Karen Staatz’s farm in Abilene, Kansas. Greg Staatz is recovering from injuries to his right leg sustained in a farming accident in early May.
Farm Rescue brought out four guys and some of Staatz’s co-workers from the PrairieLand Partners John Deere dealership volunteered, along with family to run three combines over the weekend.
“It didn’t take long to cut 215 acres of wheat,” older sister Michele Snowball said.
She and their uncle finished cutting a terraced field the next Tuesday and to complete the job.
“We got done, but they saved us four days of work,” Snowball said.
This was Farm Rescue’s first assistance case in Kansas, following the nonprofit’s recent launch of operations in the state.
“Farm Rescue’s mission is to help farmers and ranchers who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster by providing the necessary equipment and manpower to plant, hay or harvest their crop,” Farm Rescue spokesman Tim Sullivan said.
Staff from PrairieLand Partners, where Staatz is employed, told Farm Rescue about his injury and asked them to assist his family with this harvest.
The company and John Deere partnered with Farm Rescue to provide two John Deere combines to help with harvest crisis cases within its trade area, which has 16 locations in Kansas.
Staatz’s leg was saved thanks to quick thinking and quick action on the horrific day of his farm accident May 1. The family was putting in new posts for a pasture fence when Staatz got tangled in the post hole digger attached to a tractor. His right leg got pulled into the auger, tearing ligaments in his ankle and breaking a smaller bone in his leg.
It all happened so quickly, his sister said, they’re not sure how things went wrong. But she’s thankful he’s okay and recovering through physical therapy.
“God was with us that day. It could’ve been so much worse,” Snowball said.
Staatz’s family work together to help the farm grow. His mom runs the tractor and grain cart, feeds cattle and rakes hay. Snowball’s kids have been pitching in, too. His wife runs a business in town.
Farm Rescue is working with national and local sponsors to fund its mission in Kansas, Sullivan said. More sponsors are joining, as they look to serve more family farms and ranches in the state. The organization also offers livestock feeding assistance.
“We will be back in the 2021 spring for planting cases, as well as harvest cases,” Sullivan said.
Farm Rescue has helped nearly 700 families in six states since its inception in 2005, and recently added Kansas. The organization has assisted farm and ranch families in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa and Nebraska.
“What PrairieLand did, and Farm Rescue does, to get it going in Kansas, I’m all for this organization,” Snowball said. “This will be very beneficial for Kansas farmers who can be helped if they run into issues.”
Applications are still being accepted for 2020 harvest assistance, which can be obtained at Farmrescue.org or call 701-252-2017. Anyone can register or nominate a family.