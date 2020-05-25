About 10 years ago, Micah Fink was coming off his last combat tour. Between his time as a U.S. Navy SEAL and a CIA contractor, Fink had seen 13 such tours.
“I was coming off the hardest deployment of my life,” he said. “I had lost three friends. It was a dark time.”
After returning to the states, Fink retired to his ranch in southwest Montana in 2012. But, he was still in combat.
Fink said he felt his life was without meaning; that all of his past experiences were dictating his future.
“I had to fight my own battles,” he said. “I faced my own demons.”
He found solace in the solitude of the mountains around his ranch. It was while wandering the wilderness he happened upon a group of cowboys.
His interaction with them was the catalyst that changed his life. In 2014, Fink founded Heroes and Horses on his ranch. The non-profit operation serves veterans and others that are struggling in life. According to the group’s mission statement, the program uses the wilderness and the “horse/human connection” to challenge each individual and to reveal what their purpose is in life.
“Perpetually reliving a good experience or a bad experience can have the same outcome – stifled growth,” Fink said. “Moving forward in life is the hardest thing we do.”
The first thing the program does is strip away the “crutches” each person has accumulated. They purge the participants of all the things with which they have buried themselves.
“We get rid of their sweatpants, Snickers bars, Marlboro reds, Copenhagen and Monster energy drinks,” Fink said. “The average person loses 18 pounds. One guy lost 40 pounds.”
Yet, this is not a weight loss clinic. Nor is it a spa. Eight people spend 41 days riding 500 miles through rugged terrain. There are Wim Hof breathing exercises at 4 a.m., ice baths and physical training periods – all focused on liberating the mind from self-imposed restrictions.
“The only thing you own in this life is the ability to make choices,” Fink said. “We recognize the struggle, but we allow no excuses for behavior.”
He stated that one thing became evident due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing hoarding of toilet paper. The majority of people only care about their own asses, he said.
Heroes and Horses brings individuals together to face adversity. By dealing with the harsh conditions together, they discover the value of being part of the whole.
“This is a re-integration,” Fink said. “We help vets find that thing they are looking for and that they always had within themselves.”
He said it isn’t anything that he does that brings about this revelation. He doesn’t do anything other than set up the situation, he said, help the slow down and look at what matters.
“We don’t cure people of anything,” Fink said. “People who come here are looking for something. We tell them: We don’t have any answers for you, but you will find what you’re looking for.”
The program is about finding who you are. People learn they are not what they do. For example, he said Jesus was a carpenter. That was what he did, but it wasn’t his purpose in life.
“I’ve learned I am a person who turns obstacles into opportunities,” Fink said.
For more information on Fink’s Heroes & Horses, visit www.heroesandhorses.org.