Vivid memories of Nebraska’s horrific flooding emergency one year ago will never be far in thought for Lowell Fisher.
While preparing for his February cattle sale, Fisher quietly reflected with deep appreciation for the recent day Gov. Pete Ricketts honored those who rescued him when his tractor engine flooded and stranded him in high water on his ranch northwest of Spencer, Nebraska.
Although 2019 brought a rugged winter, it was the following flooding that delivered the toughest blow.
Fisher, who raises registered Hereford breeding stock, remembers the date — Sunday, March 10, 2019 – when it started to thaw. Water showed up on Monday, and by Tuesday the water started to stand with nowhere to runoff.
Then it rained — Tuesday night and Wednesday all day.
Fisher was watching the pond and creek near his home. They had intended to move cows, but by noon 20 pairs were still left with nowhere to go.
By 6 p.m. that dreaded March evening, five calves and four cows were swept away in the floodwaters and died. The rest were able to swim to safety.
The water was too high for his pick-up truck, so Fisher drove his tractor to reach them. But suddenly, the tractor’s engine took in water and stopped.
“I knew the Ponca Creek’s water was swift, and if I stepped down, I would’ve been swept away,” Fisher said.
He dialed 911 from his cell phone, and over a two-hour period, he was assisted by his friend Roger Nelson, by Jerry and Austin Motacek of Verdel who had a flat-bottom boat, and by the Spencer Fire Department.
In the middle of it all, around midnight, the blizzard came.
Nelson used several long ropes and drove his tractor in as far as they could to the shelter boat. Then, Fisher’s employee, Nathan Gillaspie, brought the boat to him.
“We had to go 300 yards before we could get out — at 2 in the morning in the middle of an all-out blizzard,” Lowell said.
All that Gillaspie remembers that dark night was being “on automatic” in an emergency situation and prioritizing.
“I remembering being in water, and the snow blowing real hard,” he said. “We had nine baby calves. I don’t remember being cold, I don’t remember anything — just figuring out what needed to be done.
“It was unreal, the flooding on the higher ground. In one hour’s time it was just here.”
In the midst of the blizzard, Gillaspie and Nelson, along with Mike Hoffman, and Hoffman’s daughters Lauryn and Amelia, hooked Fisher’s stock trailer onto Nelson’s tractor. They drove through water to reach the nine calves that were surrounded by floodwaters and brought them into Fisher’s barn about 2 a.m.
Heroic acts like those of Fisher’s friends and neighbors, and 37 others who rescued people across Nebraska in last year’s floods, were honored by Gov. Ricketts during an award ceremony at the Capitol Dec. 17, 2019. Nelson was recognized by the governor through a letter in the mail.
Fisher lost calves, his tractor and miles of fencing when ice slammed into the upstream side of the bark along Spencer’s Ponca Creek near the South Dakota border. He’s had to rebuild 12 separate fence areas.
Although there were some donations for fencing, and the Farm Service Agency offered a cost-share program for fencing specifically built to their specifications, there was no financial assistance through government agencies for the tractor Fisher lost.
For all the damage it caused, Fisher still sees beauty in the water.
“The Ponca (Creek) in Boyd County is one of the most beautiful places in Nebraska,” he said. “Boyd County is unique, because it’s north of the Niobrara River, and many people don’t realize there’s anything north of the Niobrara.”
The next day, when flood water receded, Fisher’s nine new baby calves were reunited with their momma cows.
“Seven of them ‘mothered up’ pretty quickly,” he said. “The calves and the cows had gotten it all figured out in the night, and they each found each other.”
