Cooperative Producers, Inc. (CPI) in Hildreth, Nebraska, is one of the latest fueling stations to offer higher blends of ethanol.
At their location at 201 Nelson St., motorists have the option to fill with E15 (a 15% ethanol blend), E30 (a 30% ethanol blend) or E85 (an 85% ethanol blend). E15 is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to be used in all vehicles 2001 and newer, while the higher blends can only be used in flex fuel vehicles.
The blender pump was funded and installed in part by a grant project sponsored by the Nebraska Corn Board.
To celebrate the high octane, cleaner burning options, CPI is hosting a grand opening promotion at the location on July 17. From 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., motorists can enjoy steep discounts on higher blends of ethanol. During this time, E85 will be sold for 85 cents per gallon, while E15 and E30 will be discounted 15 cents per gallon. Staff will be on hand to help pump fuel, answer questions relating to Nebraska’s ethanol industry and serve complimentary hot dogs and soda.