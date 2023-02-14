The dry spell of 2022 is conjuring unhappy memories of 2012 and 2013 for many in Nebraska.

No one wants to relive those back-to-back years of extreme drought. History may repeat itself as moisture levels remain below normal, with 83% of subsoil moisture supplies in Nebraska classified as short or very short, according to the first Crop Progress Report of the year from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. .

The Natural Resources District (NRD) is preparing for the worst in an effort to protect Nebraska’s most precious resource: groundwater.

All NRDs have a drought management plan as part of their Groundwater Management Plan and Hazard Mitigation Plan, said Megan Grimes, public relations director with the Nebraska Association of Resources District (NARD). Some NRDs have either initiated or are anticipating a drought mitigation response for the year.

Brian Buckner, assistant manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD (LENRD), presented a session outlining the LENRD Drought Management Response Plan during the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show Jan. 11 at Northeast Community College at Norfolk. He said the drought event of 2012 caused a wave of planning and risk assessment.

“In 2012, which is the most recent acute drought most of us can remember, our district didn’t have a mechanism to respond accordingly,” said Buckner.

Multiple years of studying, planning and assessing resulted in the adoption of the LENRD Drought Management Plan in 2017. Having this plan helps the board make decisions based on facts rather than emotion.

“Our drought management strategy is tied back to documents … which spells out how we are going to do things and when we are going to do them,” Buckner said.

The Drought Management Plan uses the U.S. Drought Monitor to trigger a response. Buckner said this was chosen because it is familiar to many people and is considered an accurate resource. Multiple factors beyond precipitation data are integrated within the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Nebraska Farm Bureau explains the U.S. Drought Monitor in a video titled “Inside Profitability: A Peek Behind the Drought Monitor.”

As water levels continued to drop throughout 2022, the LENRD board of directors formed an Ad-Hoc Drought Response Committee. The decision to implement the drought management plan in the LENRD had to be made by Nov. 1, 2022, so that producers could plan accordingly for this year’s growing season.

Chad Korth, LENRD director from Meadow Grove, Nebraska, was part of this committee. At the session held during the Norfolk farm show, Korth reminded people that many hours were spent deliberating the best outcome for all, including both urban citizens and farmers.

“There are a lot of agricultural producers on the board. Don’t think that the decisions were easy for any of them,” Korth said.

In the middle of Nebraska, the Lower Loup NRD (LLNRD) has been monitoring ground and surface water levels. Its district is within a severe drought region with some areas of extreme drought as of Jan. 19.

The LLNRD board of directors accepted the LLNRD’s recommendation to allocate irrigation acres only between the North Loup River and the Middle Loup River last year. This area has a “phenomenal amount of water” captured via artificial recharge from the canal system and reservoir, said Tylr Naprstek, assistant manager of the LLNRD.

According to the LLNRD Drought Management Plan, decision dates are March 1 for a Drought Level 3 (extreme) and June 1 for Drought Level 2 (severe) or below.

“Our big definitive factor will come late April or late May after we measure our static water levels for spring. That’s really going to set the tone for us as far as if any additional action is needed,” said Naprstek.

All NRDs are continuously monitoring water levels. The average groundwater readings in northeast Nebraska are similar to those in 2012, said Buckner.

“We took a lot out of the aquifer, and I think a better way to assess things is where we end up in the spring,” Buckner said. “That’s a truer reading of what your long-term supply is doing.”

Winter moisture and timely rains can help replenish water levels, but the NRDs are preparing for the worse-case scenario.

The LLNRD’s Drought Management Plan is “hot off the presses” and was accepted by the board of directors last fall, said Naprstek.

The process began a few years ago when the LLNRD applied for a water sustainability fund. Due to the pandemic, having a roomful of stakeholders with invested interest—including farmers and ranchers, municipals, emergency managers, biologists, industries and regulatory agencies—was not possible. Once large public meetings could resume, so did the LLNRD drought management plan.

The accepted plan only provides recommendations and does not supersede board control, said Naprstek. However, it offers guidelines for making those tough decisions affecting rural and urban communities alike.

“Having those recommendations on paper helps us do a better job with management,” Naprstek said.

Not all NRDs have a specific drought management document because existing programs may incorporate it within water management plans.

Kent Miller is general manager of the Twin Platte NRD (TPNRD), which encompasses Ogallala and North Platte. He said the TPNRD does not have a drought plan in place, but their ongoing programs are to monitor groundwater levels.

As of Jan. 19, part of the TPNRD was categorized as exceptional drought with the remainder in extreme or severe drought.

“We are participating in the Upper Platte Basin Drought Management Plan in the preparation stage, and that’s being coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources,” Miller said.

If the drought continues into 2023, farmers will have to abide by the NRD regulations where their land is located. For some, this may mean restricting water usage. LENRD will “limit irrigation wells (that do not already have an allocation) to 15 inches per acre for each certified acre, for any well located in designated D3 or D4 area,” according to its Nov. 2, 2022, press release. Municipal water supply wells will also be restricted per day per capita.

The LENRD understands this restriction may be a challenge for some farmers.

“I see locations where people use 5 to 6 inches, I see locations where people use 22 inches. It’s all over the board, and it’s contingent on soil type and a variety of things,” Buckner said.

The goal of regulating water is to protect the groundwater. Moreover, the NRD is being proactive against potentially negative impacts such as in-season water conflicts or even lawsuits, said Buckner.

No one wants to relive 2012, especially the extremely dry years following as the water levels replenished. The drought management plan is part of the NRD’s mission of “protecting the future.”

“We are making decisions today that are going to have lasting implications 50 years from now,” said Buckner.