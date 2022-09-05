Husker Harvest Days unfolds fresh, new layout

Face-to-face interactions seem rare in today’s technology-driven society, but Husker Harvest Days facilitates the personal connection between the farmer and those serving the agricultural industry.

Husker Harvest Days will celebrate its 45th year Sept. 13-15 at its location just west of Grand Island. Over 470 exhibitors will be showcasing farm machinery and attachments, any tool imaginable, farm supplies and livestock equipment, along with a beer garden and even a craft area.

Matt Jungmann, national events coordinator for Farm Progress, shared that there are new exhibitors this year along with the return of mainstay attractions.

“Some of your old favorites have moved around, and there have been merges this year, so it’s a fresh new layout of the exhibit field,” Jungmann said.

Of special interest this year is the Autonomy Showcase. Each day, at least two autonomous machines from Raven will provide a “hands off” demonstration. OMNIDRIVE is designed to help eliminate the need for a grain cart driver in the tractor when unloading the combine on the go. Other tasks in the field can be driven by OMNIPOWER, an easily-interchangeable system for multiple implements.

“The value of autonomy takes a little learning to understand how it works and how it helps the farmer gain efficiency, so this provides a place for conversation about how it works and the safety,” Jungmann said.

Newly launched products will be unveiled at Husker Harvest Days, as well.

“Husker Harvest Days is the place you can go to talk to the experts and learn,” Jungmann said.

You can also see the newest technology in action during field demonstrations, slated daily at Husker Harvest Days. Strip-till demonstrations take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Corn harvest and tillage demonstrations will occur each morning with haying demonstrations in the afternoon daily.

“It’s a working farm show, so we have lots of demonstrations and ride and drives,” Jungmann said. “There’s activity all over the show.”

Presentations throughout the day range in topic from cattle herd resiliency, small cereal cover crops for forage, marketing and succession planning. There will be both morning and afternoon sessions featuring herding dog demonstrations and wild horse gentling all three days.

The beef showcase at Husker Harvest Days includes 58 livestock product companies. In addition to live cattle handling demonstrations with commentator Dr. Joe Jeffrey at the Livestock Industries Building, you can see side-by-side comparisons of chutes and other cattle technology.

To view the schedule, see a map or order tickets, visit their website at https://www.huskerharvestdays.com.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online. Those bought in advance receive a discount. Admission prices are:

Adults $15 ($10 in advance)

Students $8

Age 12 and under are free

Receive schedule notifications and information via mobile text alerts. To sign up, text HHD to 20505.

You can also map out your trip ahead of time by downloading the mobile app at https://www.huskerharvestdays.com/en/attend/hhd-mobile-app.html.