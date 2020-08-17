Nelson will finish third term as Nebraska Farm Bureau president in December

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson, 65, will retire after 23 years on the state board in December, but he has no plans stop farming.

“Farming is my original passion,” he told the Midwest Messenger Aug. 17, the day he announced his plans to retire after the state convention, planned for Dec. 8.

Nelson and his wife, Elma, grow corn, soybeans and seed corn with their son near Axtell in south central Nebraska. While Nelson looks forward to being more involved on the farm, he wants to be around his young grandchildren as much as possible, he said.

Nelson has been on the Nebraska Farm Bureau board since 1997. A member of the Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau, he represented District 5 on the state board, then was elected first vice president in 2002. He has served as president since 2011.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve farmers and ranchers,” he said. “Working to make life better for farmers and rancher is something that’s always been important to me.”

In his first term as president, farmers were experiencing strong commodity prices. It’s a stark contrast to the trade wars, floods and COVID-19 impacts producers have dealt with in recent years.

“You might look back and say those were easier times, but there have always been issues, and there will continue to be issues we’ll need to work on,” he said, adding that overall, he’s optimistic. “The future is bright for agriculture.”

Until his term ends in December, Nelson said he will continue to work for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. Property tax reform is one priority. While he called the tax relief for agriculture approved in the last legislative session a “step in the right direction,” he said there’s more work to do in addressing an imbalance in who pays for education.

At the national level, Nelson said he’ll continue working for additional COVID-19 relief. It’s something he sees as a necessity in a year that agricultural operations are projected to lose $3.7 to $4 billion related to the pandemic.

“Those are significant losses to deal with for farmers and ranchers,” he said.

Young producers with fewer resources and growing families are especially susceptible to economic stresses, Nelson pointed out, adding that he’ll continue to priorities programs for beginning farmers.

“If we do what’s right for young farmers and ranchers, the rest of us will be fine,” he said. “We must continue to remember that our future is based on young farmers and young ranchers and their families being able to prosper. I will work until my last day to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support young producers across the state.”

Reflecting on his work over the last nine years, Nelson noted the importance of trade missions in promoting Nebraska products around the world. Another goal of his was increasing Farm Bureau membership.

After some growth early on, membership has been relatively flat in the last few years, something Nelson attributes to the ag economy. Through it all, he said, the state organization has been working to better support county Farm Bureau organizations and better serve members. They’ve done that by increasing the number of regional managers from five to seven, he said.

A new Nebraska Farm Bureau president will be elected at the state convention. Nelson is sure there will be interest in the position, and he said he will support the next president.

Current leadership on the board includes First Vice President Mark McHargue, a grain and pig farmer from Central City, and Second Vice President Bill Baldwin, a cow-calf and crops producer from Mitchell.

Nelson encourages younger producers to get involved in leadership roles as they establish their place in the industry.

“It’s very important we have leaders who are involved in the heat of the battle,” he said.