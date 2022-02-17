Increase in storms possible this spring with la Nina transitioning

With planting top on the minds of farmers, a potentially active spring weather pattern could throw a wrench in plans.

That’s what’s predicted for the Central Plains with the release of the Climate Prediction Center’s official spring forecast Feb. 17.

It’s been “high and dry” since the beginning of the year. A strong upper air trough extending from the Hudson Bay region south through the Great Lakes left most of the Plains dry. But that high pressure system is breaking down, and during the first two weeks of February, two systems have been able to move across the southern Plains and bring significant moisture to parts of eastern Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

Climatologists are beginning to see the subtle shift of the jet stream pattern favoring more troughs entering the western U.S., according to Al Dutcher, Agricultural Extension Climatologist at the Nebraska State Climate Office in Lincoln.

It’s like what was seen during the mid-October through mid-December period.

“If this is the case, then I expect much of the central and southern Plains will see an active weather pattern develop the next two months, possibly shifting into the Dakotas and eastern Montana during the second half of this spring,” Dutcher said.

A more active severe weather season across the southern and central High Plains region is linked in part to the changing of the la Niña climate phenomenon, which appears to be breaking down rapidly.