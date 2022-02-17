Increase in storms possible this spring with la Nina transitioning

With planting top on the minds of farmers, a potentially active spring weather pattern could throw a wrench in plans.
That’s what’s predicted for the Central Plains with the release of the Climate Prediction Center’s official spring forecast Feb. 17.
It’s been “high and dry” since the beginning of the year. A strong upper air trough extending from the Hudson Bay region south through the Great Lakes left most of the Plains dry. But that high pressure system is breaking down, and during the first two weeks of February, two systems have been able to move across the southern Plains and bring significant moisture to parts of eastern Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Climatologists are beginning to see the subtle shift of the jet stream pattern favoring more troughs entering the western U.S., according to Al Dutcher, Agricultural Extension Climatologist at the Nebraska State Climate Office in Lincoln.
It’s like what was seen during the mid-October through mid-December period.
“If this is the case, then I expect much of the central and southern Plains will see an active weather pattern develop the next two months, possibly shifting into the Dakotas and eastern Montana during the second half of this spring,” Dutcher said.
A more active severe weather season across the southern and central High Plains region is linked in part to the changing of the la Niña climate phenomenon, which appears to be breaking down rapidly.
If precipitation from western U.S. troughs fail to materialize the next couple of months, there would be a strong risk of widespread drought, Dutcher said. The region would have to survive on timely rainfall events for the remainder of the growing season.
The precipitation outlook splits Nebraska and Kansas in half. The eastern half of both states has equal chances of a normal precipitation pattern. The western half slightly favors below-normal precipitation.
Although la Niña appears to be weakening, it continues to influence North American weather patterns.
“Heading into spring, active storm tracks are expected across the Pacific Northwest and the lower Midwest, respectively, leading to above-normal precipitation in those areas. In contrast, much of the nation’s southwestern quadrant – an area from the High Plains into Colorado and western sections of Kansas and Nebraska – should experience drier-than-normal spring weather,” USDA Meteorologist Brad Rippey said.
Given the underlying drought already in place across large sections of the High Plains, la Niña’s parting gift of a dry spring could result in significant stress on rangeland, pastures and winter wheat, Rippey said. La Niña is expected to fade to ENSO-neutral conditions by late spring or early summer.
A Kansas climatologist agrees la Niña is headed out the door soon, and with it will come a stormy pattern for the central U.S.
“This doesn't necessarily mean more moisture, especially with drought in the Southwest. It implies a more active pattern that may be associated with increased storm activity in addition to wind events with increased wildfire and blowing dust concerns,” said Chip Redmond, assistant meteorologist and Kansas State University Weather Data Library and Mesonet manager.
Another Nebraska meteorologist expects a relatively warm spring and on the drier side.
“For March, April and May, the outlook favors above normal temperatures across all of Nebraska and Kansas, which would be an extension of the warm winter season the region has experienced,” said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meterologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska. “Precipitation in the region is expected to be at a premium, favoring normal to below normal for the three-month period.”
The outlook of continued warm and dry conditions is largely driven by la Niña conditions continuing through May before waning by mid-summer. But la Niña isn’t the only condition that can impact monthly outlooks, Moritz said.
For Iowa, initial March outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) show elevated probabilities of warmer than average temperatures for much of the Corn Belt with probabilities lessening into South Dakota and Nebraska.
“Regarding precipitation, there’s potential for above-average chances of wetter conditions across the eastern Corn Belt, stretching into Iowa’s eastern half,” Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan said.
There are equal chances of having above, below, or near-average wetness across the upper Midwest, he said, with slightly elevated chances of drier conditions over portions of the High Plains.
