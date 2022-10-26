Irrigation/power districts in central Nebraska vote to merge

In a special, joint board meeting Oct. 24, directors of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District voted to move ahead with a merger of the two entities.
The new district — if the merger wins state approval — would be called Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District.
Proponents of the merger said it will align hydropower generation during the irrigation season with peak demands for power, maximizing the value of the water used by its irrigation customers while providing reliable energy.
Will ‘strengthen the area’
People are also reading…
Pat Hecox, board president of the Dawson district, and Dave Rowe, president of Central’s board of directors, applauded Monday’s vote, saying that it will strengthen the area. A consultant who was involved in the two-year consideration of a merger said it would save the two districts nearly $12 million over seven years in electrical purchases.
Irrigators served by Central, which opposed the merger, have explored legal action to block the consolidation. They plan to oppose it when it is considered in December by the Nebraska Power Review Board, which must decide whether the merger is in the public interest.
“I think it’s the greatest water giveaway of the century, ” said former State Sen. Ed Schrock, a farmer and member of the Central Water Users, the irrigators group.
The Water Users had objected to holding the vote amid harvest season, when many farmers are too busy to attend informational sessions, and worried that consolidating the two boards would dilute irrigators’ clout in the merged district.
Central, based in Holdrege, serves 900 irrigators on the south side of the Platte River via its canal system. It also operates Kingsley Dam on Lake McConaughy. Dawson, based in Lexington, is one of the state’s largest rural electric providers.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.