LUBBOCK, Texas — National Sorghum Producers Chairman Kody Carson appointed two new members to the NSP Legislative Committee, and newly elected board Vice Chairman Craig Meeker of Wellington, Kansas, will assume the role as committee chairman. New committee members include Shelby Britten of Haswell, Colorado, and Matt Braun of Hobart, Oklahoma.
“We have a diverse and dedicated legislative committee with a passion for serving the sorghum industry and building relationships that lead to positive legislative and regulatory change,” said Carson. “I am excited to see the unique perspectives our new members and committee chairman will bring as we head into the post-election season and a new congress.”
The 2021 National Sorghum Producers Legislative Committee members are:
- Mike Baker — Trenton, Nebraska
- Matt Braun — Hobart, Oklahoma
- Shelby Britten — Haswell, Colorado
- Brittan Gruhlkey — Wildorado, Texas
- Don Hineman — Dighton, Kansas
- John Lowery — Rayville, Louisiana
- Ethan Miller — Columbia, Missouri
- Adam Schindler — Reliance, South Dakota
- Jim Sipes — Manter, Kansas
- John Williams — Enfield, Illinois
- Kent Winter — Mount Hope, Kansas
- Chris Yaklin — Robstown, Texas
The new committee held its first meeting Oct. 6, 2020. More information about sorghum producer leaders can be found at SorghumGrowers.com/leadership.