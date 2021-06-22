Kansas ag board takes level approach to 30x30 plan

Upset with what they call a “land grab,” many Kansas agricultural producers have been attending recent meetings to get a handle on specifics of President Biden’s 30x30 conservation plan. It made for lively discussion during the June 11 Kansas Department of Agriculture Board meeting, but Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam and board members labeled much of the recent talk about the issue: “misinformation.”

Acknowledging that the 30x30 topic required much clarification during the many recent public meetings held across the state, Beam told the board it has become a social media issue “ripe for misunderstanding and lots of fear.”

The 30x30 plan is part of Biden’s executive order on climate change. It directs the secretaries of the interior, agriculture and other agencies to submit a report to the recently formed National Climate Task Force, recommending conserving at least 30% of our lands and waters by 2030.

“There’s a belief that the administration wants to have more control over what happens on private land, but there’s no such proposal I know of to do that,” Beam said, adding that his department is not going to do anything to give up management decisions or take land.

Board chairman Thad Geiger said he has never seen producers get so “riled up.” It’s a concern, Geiger told board members, when people were rallying around wrong facts.

“I thought it was interesting, but very misunderstood. But it showed people were upset and fighting mad,” he said.

The board of agriculture is not taking any action related to this issue at this time. Geiger said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was “spot on” with a recent letter she wrote about Biden’s 30x30 initiative.