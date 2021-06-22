Kansas ag board takes level approach to 30x30 plan

Upset with what they call a “land grab,” many Kansas agricultural producers have been attending recent meetings to get a handle on specifics of President Biden’s 30x30 conservation plan. It made for lively discussion during the June 11 Kansas Department of Agriculture Board meeting, but Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam and board members labeled much of the recent talk about the issue: “misinformation.”
Acknowledging that the 30x30 topic required much clarification during the many recent public meetings held across the state, Beam told the board it has become a social media issue “ripe for misunderstanding and lots of fear.”
The 30x30 plan is part of Biden’s executive order on climate change. It directs the secretaries of the interior, agriculture and other agencies to submit a report to the recently formed National Climate Task Force, recommending conserving at least 30% of our lands and waters by 2030.
“There’s a belief that the administration wants to have more control over what happens on private land, but there’s no such proposal I know of to do that,” Beam said, adding that his department is not going to do anything to give up management decisions or take land.
Board chairman Thad Geiger said he has never seen producers get so “riled up.” It’s a concern, Geiger told board members, when people were rallying around wrong facts.
“I thought it was interesting, but very misunderstood. But it showed people were upset and fighting mad,” he said.
The board of agriculture is not taking any action related to this issue at this time. Geiger said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was “spot on” with a recent letter she wrote about Biden’s 30x30 initiative.
He was referring to an April 16 letter from Kelly to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Kelly said: “With over 98% of the land in Kansas being privately owned, I’m encouraged with the statement in Section 214 of the EO recognizing that ‘farmers and ranchers have an important role to play’ including through ‘sequestering carbon in soils (and) grasses,’ … I suggest that private landowners in general, and the agriculture community specifically should be full partners in the development of any new conservation initiatives.”
She also said any federal programs should be respectful and landowner property rights and encouraged voluntary incentives.
“We’ve found that voluntary incentives, accompanied with competent technical assistance, yield the most participation by landowners in conservation projects resulting in many successful and sustainable conservation enhancements,” she wrote.
She said she was encouraged by plans to improve access to outdoor recreation, but said access to private lands must be “an unfettered voluntary decision by landowners.”
The biofuels industry also has a role in climate change, board members said. Member Bill Pracht, also the owner of Kansas East Agri-Energy in Garnett, led much of this discussion. Ethanol and renewable biodiesel are produced at that plant from corn, and much of their product is shipped by rail to California where there is a market due to air quality requirement on clean diesel.
Beam said if there is more voluntary demand for that kind of fuel will create opportunity for our biofuel industries. He noted that sorghum is “unfortunately” not competitive in the market right now.
“But when you start adding up the carbon sequestering, all of a sudden Kansas ethanol plants are some of the most competitive in the country,” Beam said.
