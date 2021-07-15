Kansas Agri-Women champion work of farmers

Immersed in agriculture, continuing to share the important work of farmers and ranchers, and incorporating fun events into their non-profit organization projects, the new Kansas Agri-Women Board of Officers is sharing inspirational goals for the year ahead.

“Our goal is to keep people informed about where their daily food comes from, and realizing the hard work and sacrifices that farmers put into food to feed the people of the world,” Kansas Agri-Women President Lisa Nichols said.

A new slate of officers continues supporting their popular flagship project, the eye-catching highway signs with the wording, “1 Kansas Farmer Feeds 155 People + You!” placed over an image of a brown paper grocery bag filled with fruits, vegetables, milk and bread.

Although Kansas Agri-Women lost founding member Jeanne Mertz in 2017 - the woman behind the highway sign project, the Jeanne Mertz Memorial Fund has been designated to renovate the sign project and help its sponsors put a new face on many signs across Kansas.

President Nichols enjoys helping her husband farm and raise their polled Herefords and Angus-Hereford cross cattle cow-calf herd. They also have two children, and their son farms with them. Nichols and her two sisters are the sixth generation to have grown up on their family farm. She knows the challenges of farming.

“I would really like to have the price of grains and all other commodities be able to keep the prices up where farmers could make a profit sometimes,” Nichols said.

Kansas Agri-Women Vice President Jerilyn Longren, just elected to a two-year term, is a fourth generation farmer. She grew up on a farm outside of Manhattan, Kansas. Although she and her husband Jared Longren currently live off the farm while Jared is active duty Air Force, they help her parents on their farm in Morris County near Dwight with cattle and putting up hay.