Kansas farmers host governor at harvest time

Bob Haselwood of Haselwood Farms Inc. in Berryton, Kansas, and his business partner Ryan Johnson of Lynn Creek Farms LLC had a unique opportunity Monday, Oct. 25.
The duo, who had each served as Midwest Messenger Producer Progress Reporters, hosted Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam.
“It was nice to meet the governor. She was very personable and curious about all that we have to manage and all the difficulties that the current environment has presented to us,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Haselwood both talked with the governor and ag secretary about their farm operation, their transition and what farming is like today.
Specifically, their discussion with the governor centered on uncertainty, including the fertilizer shortage due to production cuts, price volatility and the supply chain bottleneck.
“Fertilizer dealers aren’t quoting anyone a price until they know they can get it,” Haselwood said. He also felt that China, who was a big exporter, basically shut off their exports, because they want to hold onto fertilizer for farms there.
“The governor has a lot of respect for all that we have to go through in ag,” Johnson said.
Kelly receives input from advocacy groups and organizations. However, Johnson said anytime She visits an actual farm she is always impressed with what the typical farmer or rancher has to manage on a day-to-day basis.
Normally, Johnson wouldn’t be buying chemicals this early. Though, due to supply chain concerns, Haselwood relayed Johnson has been buying the herbicides he thinks he may need whenever he gets a chance.
Johnson also contacted someone in northwestern Missouri to arrange to have poultry litter and chicken manure shipped to the farm. It will be used as a substitute for synthetic fertilizer.
As far as a response to the supply chain issues, Haselwood noted the governor didn’t commit to anything. She was there to listen and learn, he explained.
Johnson and Haselwood have been partners since 2019.
Raised on a farm, Johnson was looking to get back into the industry. Haselwood wanted to retire. So, the two worked together for a year to transition Haselwood’s farm over to Johnson.
They each wrote updates from their farm for a year as Midwest Messenger Producer Progress Reporters in 2019 and 2020. Readers got to watch their transition story unfold as Haselwood turned farming duties over to the eager Johnson.
This is Johnson’s second year of full-time farming.
“Ryan spent a year with me just working together. The second year we had a 90/10 partnership. He got 90% and financed it,” Haselwood said.
2020 was the first year that the crop belonged fully to Johnson. He arranged all the input financing and bought some of Haselwood’s equipment. Haselwood now gets income from renting the equipment, facilities and ground to Johnson.
Predominantly retired, Haselwood still enjoys being in the ag industry. He has served as chairman of the Kansas Soybean Commission for three years. However, spending as much time out on the water at the Lake of the Ozarks is how Haselwood prefers to spend his days, though he helps Johnson when he needs assistance, such as during harvest and planting.
“I disappear, and I try to be retired as much as I can,” Haselwood said. “Ryan doesn’t expect much out of me either; he just appreciates when I help.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.