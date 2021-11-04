Kansas farmers host governor at harvest time

Bob Haselwood of Haselwood Farms Inc. in Berryton, Kansas, and his business partner Ryan Johnson of Lynn Creek Farms LLC had a unique opportunity Monday, Oct. 25.

The duo, who had each served as Midwest Messenger Producer Progress Reporters, hosted Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam.

“It was nice to meet the governor. She was very personable and curious about all that we have to manage and all the difficulties that the current environment has presented to us,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Haselwood both talked with the governor and ag secretary about their farm operation, their transition and what farming is like today.

Specifically, their discussion with the governor centered on uncertainty, including the fertilizer shortage due to production cuts, price volatility and the supply chain bottleneck.

“Fertilizer dealers aren’t quoting anyone a price until they know they can get it,” Haselwood said. He also felt that China, who was a big exporter, basically shut off their exports, because they want to hold onto fertilizer for farms there.

“The governor has a lot of respect for all that we have to go through in ag,” Johnson said.

Kelly receives input from advocacy groups and organizations. However, Johnson said anytime She visits an actual farm she is always impressed with what the typical farmer or rancher has to manage on a day-to-day basis.

Normally, Johnson wouldn’t be buying chemicals this early. Though, due to supply chain concerns, Haselwood relayed Johnson has been buying the herbicides he thinks he may need whenever he gets a chance.