A year ago, the Udall FFA Chapter masterminded a creative, interactive agricultural leadership project that brought together four FFA chapters from Kansas’ South Central District to compete in a fun leadership and team building game.
This fall the Udall chapter received a national FFA award for that event. They were selected as the 2020 National Premier Chapter: Growing Leaders during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo held virtually this year Oct. 28. Ten FFA chapters competed virtually as finalists from across the U.S., through written submission of their events.
“It was very exciting for my team to be recognized for all the work we’ve done building up this chapter since 2012,” said Isaac Jirak, a Udall senior serving as chapter president. “It’s been a long road to get here.”
Udall FFA applied for the award with the game they created called Maze Runner. They constructed a maze out of 200 pallets they brought into the Udall High School gymnasium, covering 3,000 square feet. There, they hosted 20 Udall FFA members and 33 guests in four teams who explored the maze, held a sword fight with PVC pipe and pool noodles, and built a civilization. There were competitions with 10 clues and riddles.
“The teams did everything all at once, and we incorporated the leadership aspect. We wanted them to use their creative innovation, and resources as if you were out in the wild. How, as a team, would you survive?” said Isaac Patteson, who served as FFA president last year and created the game with Jirak.
Their FFA adviser, Aaron Sobba, was excited that they helped propel their local chapter with a national award.
“It was rewarding to see the kids achieve that kind of success,” Sobba said. “They put in a lot of time for the activity, and for it to be the top award ... says a lot about what they did.”
The award-winning idea was born, when Jirak and Patteson were assigned a leadership project during an officer retreat.
“We had a whole bunch of mind-blowing, crazy ideas,” Patteson said. “After football practice, we planned the entire event in my car. We drove somewhere and talked it the whole way through.”
Patteson graduated from Udall High School after being involved in FFA since eighth grade. He’s now pursuing a career in the oil industry.
Winning a national award is a big deal for the relatively young FFA chapter. Udall FFA was revived in 2012 after being dormant for five years.
“It was a re-growing period to get more people back into agriculture ... then working up to the district level, then state and national,” Patteson said.
In 2012, the chapter was really just the officer team. The chapter was bolstered by support from the community, and as outsiders saw the heart and soul members put into projects, neighboring towns offered sponsorships, too.
Now Udall thrives because of assistance from its FFA chapter. Every weekend during the school year, Udall FFA operates a community food bank called the Eagles Nest, supplying families in need with easy to cook meals and toiletries. FFA also provides funding, as does Udall High School’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America, local businesses, the Wheat State Telephone Co. and the local community.
The FFA students are helping relieve COVID-related stress through another game. They’ve organized a dodgeball tournament called Dodging COVID.
“All the high school students can get out of class, take off masks, have fun, where they don’t have to just sit, and stay six feet apart,” Sobba said.
Recently the chapter held a special evening with workshops for younger members, teaching leadership, communication, FFA topics and competition. They incorporated a fun scavenger hunt and roasted s’mores.
“I hope our chapter can ramp back up to 15 great events yearly to keep succeeding at the state and national level,” Jirak said, adding a special thanks to the community and the school for their support. “We appreciate them letting us hold these events and their support.”