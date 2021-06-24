Pollinator Week is June 21-27, and one Kansas organization’s goal is to encourage an agriculture that supports healthy pollinator populations.

“Pollinators are critical to ecosystem function and a key component in protecting and promoting biodiversity and resiliency in the landscapes we live in and rely on for our health and well-being,” said Joanna Will, pollinator program coordinator at Kansas Rural Center.

Pollinators play a key role in a healthy farm and food system. What they contribute goes beyond making fruits and vegetables grow.

Will said that while agriculture and the use of chemicals has played a significant role in the decline of pollinator populations worldwide, a number of farmers in Kansas and elsewhere have been including – when possible – a variety of agricultural practices that also help that protect and promote pollinator populations.

The Kansas Rural Center hosted a talk earlier this year as part of the Pollinators on the Plains virtual farm and food Conference Series. Sarah Red-Laird gave the keynote presentation on how bees and other pollinators benefit agriculture.

Red-Laird is executive director of Bee Girl, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and inspire communities to conserve bees, their flowers and our countryside.

“The problem, is we’re losing native bees. We’re losing large acres of flowers and land, and loss of habitat and floral diversity,” said Red-Laird.

Bees don’t have the nutrients they previously had, possibly linked to soil issues, she said. Many of the practices that improve soil health have direct or indirect benefits for pollinators and other beneficial insects.

Red-Laird encourages practices that support wild pollinators and native bees. Bees need diverse, pesticide-free flowers, she said. Her many ongoing pollinator projects include a regenerative bee pasture project, bee-friendly vineyards, and projects with kids.

“You have to engage collaborators, engage people in the community and fellow conservationists, and policy makers, and bring them into a solution,” Red-Laird said.

In her business venture, she aims to bring people into the story of where her honey came from by putting it on the label.

Red-Laird encourages practices that support wild pollinators and native bees. She raises bees and sells honey and finds a direct relationship between bees and grazing lands. She recommends rotational adaptive grazing, using no chemicals. No till and soil health building principals compliment pollinators as well.

In her fields, she uses a bee crimper, which was designed to go in the back of her Toyota pickup and also to go in between vineyard roads. She has a seed drill, that’s small enough to get seeds into the pasture without tillage. The seed drill can penetrate the matted vegetation.

“Soil health is human health,” said Red-Laird. “I encourage you to think about right relationship with land – whether you run 800 acres of corn and soy, or whatever you do.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

