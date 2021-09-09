Kansas Master Farmers program honors six families for expertise, giving back

Hosting test plots on their Downs, Kansas farm has been a learning opportunity for both the Doane family and the Kansas State University Extension experts who gather data from them.

Keith Doane, who grows wheat, milo, corn and soybeans in Osbourne, appreciates the technical assistance from those extension experts.

“I want to thank them that farmers have as much access as they provide,” he said.

Keith and Marsha Doane where nominated by their local extension board this year for the Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers Award. They’ll receive the honor, along with five other families, Sept. 14 at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

“I was surprised we were nominated,” Keith Doane said. “I had no idea that we’d even come close.”

This year’s honorees are:

Keith and Marsha Doane of Osborne County

Kevin and Vera Schultz of Edwards County

Howard and Lori Elliot of Brown County

John and Sharon Hendricks of Cheyenne County

Jay and Stacy Rezac of Pottawatomie County

Ellis and Rita Yoder of McPherson County

They will all be recognized during the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson Sept. 14 for their expertise in farming and ranching practices and for giving back to their community.

The Doanes farm with two of their four sons, Rodney and Craig. Marsha Doane enjoys providing meals and handles runs for parts on the farm.

Son Michael lives in Kansas City, Missouri and helps when he’s home. Another son, Brett, lives nearby in Downs and owns a carpentry business.