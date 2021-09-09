Kansas Master Farmers program honors six families for expertise, giving back

Hosting test plots on their Downs, Kansas farm has been a learning opportunity for both the Doane family and the Kansas State University Extension experts who gather data from them.
Keith Doane, who grows wheat, milo, corn and soybeans in Osbourne, appreciates the technical assistance from those extension experts.
“I want to thank them that farmers have as much access as they provide,” he said.
Keith and Marsha Doane where nominated by their local extension board this year for the Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers Award. They’ll receive the honor, along with five other families, Sept. 14 at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.
“I was surprised we were nominated,” Keith Doane said. “I had no idea that we’d even come close.”
This year’s honorees are:
- Keith and Marsha Doane of Osborne County
- Kevin and Vera Schultz of Edwards County
- Howard and Lori Elliot of Brown County
- John and Sharon Hendricks of Cheyenne County
- Jay and Stacy Rezac of Pottawatomie County
- Ellis and Rita Yoder of McPherson County
They will all be recognized during the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson Sept. 14 for their expertise in farming and ranching practices and for giving back to their community.
The Doanes farm with two of their four sons, Rodney and Craig. Marsha Doane enjoys providing meals and handles runs for parts on the farm.
Son Michael lives in Kansas City, Missouri and helps when he’s home. Another son, Brett, lives nearby in Downs and owns a carpentry business.
The next generation is coming into farming as well. Grandson Ean Doane, who will be a sophomore in high school this fall, rents farmland and uses his grandparents’ equipment to farm.
The Master Farmers & Homemakers Award was established in 1927, and each year the local Extension Board yearly nominates farmers and their families. A panel selects six who become members of the Kansas Master Farmers Association and the Kansas Master Farm Homemakers Guild.
For another Master Farmer, the award runs in the family.
Kevin and Vera Schultz are the fourth generation of Schultz’s to earn the award. Haviland, Kansas farmer Kevin Schultz’s grandparents, Alvin and Louise Otte from Barton County, received the award in 1963. his great-great-uncle was Bill Essmiller from Barton County who earned the award in 1935.
“It’s a great honor, and we set out to raise crops, but we didn’t set out to win any awards,” Schultz said. “We just wanted to serve God and do our best with the talents he gave us.”
He and Vera and he have been farming since 1986. They raise registered and commercial polled Hereford cattle and host a spring auction, selling bulls throughout the U.S. and into Canada. They also host an annual producer’s meeting.
The Schultz’s son and his wife, Tyler and Hannah Schultz, are the seventh generation helping on the farm. They also have two daughters who farm with their husbands: Brooke and Travis Warner, and Courtney and J.D. Urish.
“I feel one of our greatest accomplishments is raising three children with the same passion for agriculture and faith in God that we have,” Vera said.
They have five grandchildren and one more on the way.
“When I am not checking pastures, going to the field, or updating our website, I enjoy gardening, canning, sewing and spending every moment I can with the grandchildren,” Vera said. “It’s a privilege to live in a farming community where we support one another.”
Vera says her favorite day of the week is Monday because she has a fresh week ahead of her to accomplish her many goals.
For Master Farmer recipients Howard and Lori Elliot of Brown County, their farm is in its fifth generation of continuous operation in northeastern Kansas. It started with Howard Elliot’s great-grandfather in 1901.
Howard was born on the family farm, and Lori grew up on her family’s dairy in Marysville, Kansas. They met at North Central Area Vo-Tech School where Lori was the only female in her production agriculture class. They have three children: Mathew, Teresa and Sara, who all are involved with the family farm.
The Elliots said that livestock taught their children about the miracle of birth and the sadness of death. Raising crops taught them that no matter how hard you work, there are times when things are out of your control.
Award recipients John and Sharon Hendricks grow corn, wheat, soybeans and milo in Cheyenne County. To improve crop yield and lower labor requirements, they adopted no till and strip till practices.
John graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in agricultural mechanization and served two years in the military during the Korean War. Sharon, who graduated from Fort Hays State University with a degree in elementary education, taught second grade before choosing to help on the farm along with their three sons David, Chad and Nathan. They have eight grandchildren.
Master Farmers Jay and Stacy Rezac of Pottawatomie County said they are grateful to see their children Jayme, Russel and Matthew and four grandchildren grow up in a close-knit agricultural community.
The couple who met at the Pottawatomie County Fair in high school, married after they both finished degrees at Kansas State. They farm with Jay’s brother, Lance, and teach K-State seniors to preg-check cows.
Awardees Ellis and Rita Yoder of McPherson County have a farmstead that’s been in the family for over 120 years.
Ellis grew up on the farm and Rita grew up in Dickinson County on her family’s farm. Both were involved in 4-H and FFA. After graduating McPherson College with a degree in agricultural and rural life, Ellis served in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years, earning the rank of lieutenant colonel. Rita graduated magna cum laude with a degree in home economics education from Sterling College. They have three children: Bradley, Kevin and Lane, and four grandchildren.
Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers will be honored at an evening banquet and reception where they will show a video recorded about each family.
“It is always interesting to note the humility that those being honored will display,” said Daryl Buchholz, secretary of the Master Farmer Association at Kansas State. “At the same time they point out that there are many more farmers and ranchers back home who are just as deserving.”
The people who received this award through the years become sort of a club. These six are considered the Class of 2020 after missing last year due to COVID.
They all have something else in common: farming has been a passion from the beginning.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.