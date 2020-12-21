4-H launches the Kansas Clover Classroom

In another proactive move by the Kansas 4-H program during the COVID-19 era, officials have launched an online classroom to help youth explore the organization’s project areas.
The Kansas Clover Classroom is open to anyone interested in learning more about the nearly three dozen projects available through Kansas 4-H. Some of the initial activities include getting to know your camera; learning about pollinators in the garden; and knowing the differences between quick bread and yeast bread.
“This is a great opportunity to offer project-based learning, but also an opportunity for youth to explore a project and see if it sparks an interest and if they want to learn more,” said Beth Hinshaw, a Kansas 4-H youth development specialist in southeast Kansas.
The lessons are open to everyone. The online materials are free; there is a small fee for those who would like to receive printed materials.
“We are just getting started and we hope to have something to challenge 4-H members and other youth that are curious about exploring a project,” said Susan Schlichting, the 4-H youth development agent in K-State Research and Extension’s Cottonwood District, who is based in Hays.
“The online activities are developed at different skill levels. So, even if you’ve never done photography before, the lesson will give you some things to get you started in photography, for example.”
The project is in its infancy and both 4-H staff members said more activities will be routinely added in the future. The early lessons are based on the most popular 4-H projects in past years, according to enrollment.
“With a lot of people home for the winter holidays, this would be a great page to go to and start exploring some new projects,” Hinshaw said, adding that since the activities are online, family members in different locations could participate together in an activity like baking, for example.
The classroom is located on the Kansas 4-H website, Kansas4-H.org, then select 4-H Clover Classroom under the Resources tab.
Hinshaw also urges youth and families to learn more about Kansas 4-H by contacting their local 4-H club leader, or their local K-State Research and Extension agent.
New idea helps youth, families explore nearly three dozen project areas
