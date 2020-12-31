 Skip to main content
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative: Ag secretary nominee Vilsack strong advocate for dairy

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, today issued a statement about President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of Tom Vilsack as U.S. agriculture secretary.

Brody Stapel, president of Edge, made the following comment:

“On behalf of our dairy farmer members across the Midwest, Edge welcomes the announcement of Tom Vilsack as the forthcoming nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture. We believe he will be a strong advocate for dairy farmers and processors in the next administration. Edge stands ready to work with Mr. Vilsack and his future team to tackle existing and arising challenges facing today’s dairy farmers. From ag workforce shortages to expanding export opportunities for our products, he has a proven understanding of the issues our farmers care about.”

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.

