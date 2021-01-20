 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holstein Association USA recognizes 2020 National Holstein Show champions, class winners

Holstein Association USA recognizes 2020 National Holstein Show champions, class winners

Holstein Association USA is thrilled to recognize outstanding cows and their breeders and owners who did well at National Holstein Shows this year.

Due to COVID-19, Holstein Association USA is not having the All-National Showcase program in 2020. Instead, they are recognizing the Grand Champions, Champion Bred and Owned, Junior Champions, Intermediate Champions and Senior Champions along with the top two winners in each class from the four National Holstein Shows held in 2020.

“We appreciate all of you who exhibited at shows this year,” says Jodi Hoynoski, Executive Director, Holstein Identification & Member Services. “We wanted to find a way to continue to honor outstanding cows and their breeders and owners, even during this unusual year.”

Holstein Association USA states they are excited to be able to provide well-deserved recognition for these cows and their owners and looks forward to continuing the All-National Showcase Program in future years. A complete list of the champions and class winners recognized can be found on their website.

Junior Champions

Midwest Fall National

MS ROLLNVEW JUMP4FUN-RED-ET, Jacob, Logan & Madison Harbaugh, Marion, WI

Western Spring National

RUANN DOORMAN GAY-91519-ET, Graisson & Mandy Schmidt & Tyler Dickerhoof, Melrose, WI

Southern Fall National

OPSAL AMMO CALEESI, Drew D & Shana M Lueking, Centralia, IL

Mid-East Fall National

KRULLCREST RCH DM LUNA-ET, Kevin Doeberiener, Lindsay Bowen & John Cannon, West Salem, OH

Intermediate Champions

Midwest Fall National

LE-O-LA ARVIS LAURALEE, Royce & Regan Demmer, Peosta, IA

Western Spring National

MS PG PV DOORMAN ASPIRE-ET, Stephen & Patrick Maddox, Riverdale, CA

Southern Fall National

KCCK JORDY RACHEL-RED, Cole & Carter Kruse, Dyersville, IA

Mid-East Fall National

TEX-STEIN JACOBY BRYANNA, Gavin Steinberger, Windthorst, TX

Senior Champions

Midwest Fall National

FARNEAR TBR ARIA ADLER-ET, Rick & Tom Simon, Farley, IA

Western Spring National

APGAMBO ATWOOD KEENAN, Stephen & Patrick Maddox & Alexandra Gambonini, Riverdale, CA

Southern Fall National

FARNEAR TBR ARIA ADLER-ET, Rick & Tom Simon, Farley, IA

Mid-East Fall National

LINDALE DOORMAN FELINA, Ackley Holsteins & Pat Conroy, East Liberty, OH

Champion Bred & Owned

Midwest Fall National

FARNEAR TBR ARIA ADLER-ET, Rick & Tom Simon, Farley, IA

Western Spring National

APGAMBO ATWOOD KEENAN, Stephen & Patrick Maddox & Alexandra Gambonini, Riverdale, CA

Southern Fall National

FARNEAR TBR ARIA ADLER-ET, Rick & Tom Simon, Farley, IA

Mid-East Fall National

KINGS-RANSOM MONTRY CANS-ET, Lauren King, Schuylerville, NY

Grand Champions

Midwest Fall National

FARNEAR TBR ARIA ADLER-ET, Rick & Tom Simon, Farley, IA

Western Spring National

APGAMBO ATWOOD KEENAN, Stephen & Patrick Maddox & Alexandra Gambonini, Riverdale, CA

Southern Fall National

FARNEAR TBR ARIA ADLER-ET, Rick & Tom Simon, Farley, IA

Mid-East Fall National

LINDALE DOORMAN FELINA, Ackley Holsteins & Pat Conroy, East Liberty, OH

Tags

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News